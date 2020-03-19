Virus Outbreak: Plunge in oil prices adds pressure to virus-hit Saudi Arabian economy

From empty hotels to shuttered beauty salons, oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is bracing for a coronavirus-led economic slump on top of possible austerity measures as crude prices go into a freefall.

Huge losses are expected after the Arab world’s biggest economy shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage and locked down eastern Qatif region — home to about 500,000 — in a bid to contain COVID-19.

The top crude exporter also faces plummeting oil prices, which slipped below US$30 a barrel this week for the first time in four years, on the back of sagging demand and a price war with Russia.

The shock of this liquidity sapping cocktail of events has necessitated austerity measures, which are likely to imperil grandiose diversification projects.

Adding to the chain of events are the arrests of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, which triggered speculation of political instability amid the government’s public silence on the royal purge.

“It’s crisis time,” said a Saudi Arabian government employee, explaining why he had begun converting part of his salary into US dollars and gold coins. “Everything is unpredictable and we should be ready for the worst.”

The central bank has shrugged off fears that plunging oil prices were straining the kingdom’s currency, pegged for decades to the US dollar.

A jeweler in Riyadh said that he had fielded a number of inquiries to convert “substantial amounts of cash” into gold bars and coins.

Many government workers fear cuts to state allowances are coming, despite rising living costs.

Some Saudi Arabians also worry that recruitment in the public and private sectors are to freeze, just as unemployment was already high.

Saudi Arabian students are worried that government scholarships for overseas education are to take a hit.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Finance has instructed government bodies to submit proposals to slash this year’s spending by 20 to 30 percent, the economic consultancy Nasser Saidi and Associates said in a research note.

“This will likely take the shape of postponed projects and delays in awarding contracts,” it said.

The kingdom is preparing budget scenarios in which crude prices could drop as low as US$12 to US$20 per barrel, the Energy Intelligence Group said.

“Public confidence depends on government spending and oil sentiment — both are down,” said a consultant advising a Saudi Arabian ministry on a major project. “We don’t know if we will have our jobs tomorrow.”

The once free-spending OPEC kingpin has instructed Saudi Arabian ministries that they need to account for “every penny,” the consultant added.