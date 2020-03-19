In the coffee shops and kava bars of Vanuatu’s capital of Port Vila, there are two subjects that dominate conversation: COVID-19 and the general elections, which are to be held today.
Vanuatu, a south Pacific nation just a three-hour flight from Australia, has a population of just fewer than 300,000. It is often thought of as a politically unstable nation, with shifting political allegiances, seemingly based more on expediency than ideology.
Fourteen lawmakers, including the acting prime minister, were in 2015 found guilty of corruption, putting half the governing party’s lawmakers behind bars.
The last elections were held in January 2016 and Vanuatuan Prime Minister Charlot Salwai has been in power since then.
This year’s elections come at a key time for Vanuatu, which this year marks its 40th anniversary of independence from joint rule by France and the UK. It is also scheduled to host the next meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum leaders — the most significant regional diplomatic event — in August, and is scheduled to graduate from “least-developed” status by the end of the year.
From a field of almost 240 candidates, the people of Vanuatu are to elect 52 lawmakers to sit in parliament. The prime minister is to be elected by the entire house when it sits later this year.
Vanuatuan politics is fractured and complex. After the 2016 elections there were 17 parties represented in the parliament, but none of them secured more than six seats and coalition governments have been a feature of the Vanuatu political scene for quite some time. That is unlikely to change this year.
While long-established parties such as the Vanua’aku Pati and the United Moderates Party are likely to have a presence in the new parliament, newer groupings such as Salwai’s Reunification Movement for Change and the Leaders Party of Vanuatu, led by outgoing Vanuatuan Deputy Prime Minister Jotham Napat, are expected to feature strongly.
The profile of political candidates in Vanuatu has evolved over the years. Back in 1980, when Father Walter Lini became the first prime minister, the political leadership was largely made up of pastors and senior members of churches.
Now, Vanuatu’s parliament is increasingly a gathering of technocrats. At this election, a large number of former public servants have thrown their hats into the ring, as well as a number of candidates from the private sector.
At the last election, voter turnout was 57 percent, and there are concerns that people’s fears of COVID-19, of which there have been no confirmed cases in Vanuatu so far, would present an additional hurdle to overcome.
The director-general of the ministry of internal affairs has urged people to vote and said there will be hand sanitiser at polling stations in an effort to provide some reassurance to people who might otherwise stay away.
Once the elections are done, it will likely be a few weeks before there is certainty about what the leadership of Vanuatu will look like.
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in