British Prime Minister Johnson was yesterday to ask businesses to help build medical equipment, as he tried to reboot his COVID-19 strategy after the UK death toll rose to 35.
Amid criticism that they are not doing enough to tackle the crisis, Johnson and senior ministers are to hold daily televised briefings with medical advisers to explain the government’s response.
Plans are being drawn up for curbing some everyday activities and asking people older than 70 to stay home, potentially for months.
Johnson was to hold a call with manufacturers, including Unipart Group, to urge them to make ventilators for the National Health Service.
He was to promise to buy as many of the ventilators as the companies, including automakers, can produce, officials said. The government is also in talks with private hospitals to buy up bed space to increase capacity.
“Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we’re calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “We need to step up production of vital equipment, such as ventilators, so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort.”
The UK has been criticized for not following other countries that have shut schools and banned large gatherings to stop the spread of the disease. Its response so far has centered on personal hygiene, self-isolation of those who think they are sick, and tracing and testing those who had contact with people who tested positive.
Defending the government’s approach, British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said that ministers were being led by their scientific and medical advisers, adding that the outbreak was not yet as advanced as in other European countries.
The UK has “just been in a slightly different stage, obviously compared to places like Italy, but also a little behind where France and Germany are,” Shapps told Sky News. “It’s not that we’re not going to get there, but our responses, of course, are timed in a different way unique to the particular stage of this that we’re in in the UK.”
Johnson’s team also came under fire for not being open enough about its plans after favored media outlets were briefed about the details rather than information being made publicly available.
“I cannot say this strongly enough: Ministers need to stop anonymously briefing journalists and start speaking directly to the public,” Gavin Barwell, who was chief of staff to Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, said on Twitter. “Trust in government is going to be vital during the difficult months ahead and it is best fostered by transparency, not off the record briefing.”
The number of deaths rose to 35 on Sunday, compared with 21 a day earlier, according to data released by the UK Department of Health and Social Care. A total of 1,372 had tested positive for the disease, compared with 1,140 on Saturday, it said.
The government said it is working to help companies hit by the crisis after Virgin Atlantic said the airline industry needed support as much as ￡7.5 billion (US$9.22 billion) if it is to cope with global travel restrictions.
Ministers are to introduce proposed emergency laws to parliament this week to enable them to take action to control the outbreak.
The laws are to include powers to ban large gatherings and reinforce regulations allowing people to be quarantined if they are judged to be a risk to the public.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to