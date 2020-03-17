Virus Outbreak: Tunisia’s traditional herbalists cash in on worries

AFP, TUNIS





There is no known cure for the new coronavirus, but in the medicinal herbs souq in Tunis, anxious Tunisians are consulting with herbalists and stocking up on traditional remedies.

“I am afraid for my father, who is old and sick, so I have come here to look for plants to boost his immunity,” said Baya, a 43-year-old civil servant.

Tunisia has reported 20 COVID-19 cases since March 2. While no deaths have been reported, officials have taken tough steps to halt the spread of the disease and fewer people are crowding the paved alleys of the capital’s ancient medina.

A Tunisian man walks past a herbalist’s shop selling medicinal plants in Tunis’ Souk el-Blat on Saturday. Photo: AFP

However, in the heart of the old city, Tunisians continue flocking to the Souk el-Blat and its herbalist stalls, where flasks, powders and dried herbs are stacked high.

Local and imported herbal medicines are traditionally valued for warding off winter flu.

Fear of contagion has seen a rush on garlic, sending the price soaring to 25 dinars (US$3.80) per kilo, while other customers look for plant remedies that are effective and affordable.

“I can understand people falling back on tradition,” Tunisian Director General of Health Hedi Oueslati, a pharmacologist, said. “But there is currently no medicine nor miracle plant effective against the new coronavirus.”

“If we’re talking about a grandma’s remedy that is not dangerous and poses no problems, ok,” but, “you have to be careful not to fall for quackery,” he said.

Some people were profiting from anxiety to sell “concoctions” with unknown ingredients, he said.

“What can I take for coronavirus?” 38-year-old Hanen Oueslati asked a vendor at a stall selling fresh rosemary and oregano.

“I want plants to sterilize the home and others for making herbal infusions,” she said. “The goal is to protect us, that’s all, especially since there is no medication against the virus.”

Fethi Ben Moussa, a 61-year-old herbalist, said: “Tunisians love everything traditional and natural: In times of panic they trust in the remedies of our ancestors.”

“People are asking for things to prepare at home like thyme, ginger and moringa,” he said, claiming that they were “good for immunity and fighting viruses.”

Tunisian Director-General of Basic Healthcare Chokri Hamouda said: “Just because it’s natural doesn’t mean it’s not harmful.”