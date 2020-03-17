Virus Outbreak: Young climate activists shifting tactics online

PROTESTS AMID COVID-19: Japanese and South Koreans are moving campaigns from the streets, while one group in Seoul has turned to the courts, suing the government

Bloomberg





Young climate activists in Asia are changing tactics, filing lawsuits and developing coordinated online protests, a shift that is accelerating as leaders urge people to avoid public gatherings because of the spread of the coronavirus.

In Japan, students earlier this month protested in the streets outside a bank that funds coal projects.

Now, Isao Sakai, one of the founding members of Fridays for Future Tokyo, said the group is working on ways to develop effective online campaigns.

Isao Sakai, a founding member of Fridays for Future Tokyo, poses for a photograph in Tokyo on March 6. Photo: Bloomberg

“We are considering shifting our strategy to more online action” because of the virus, Sakai, 19, said by telephone yesterday.

However, “if things do not get worse, our intention is we want to do a strike,” he said.

This month, Swedish youth climate protest leader Greta Thunberg, who started the Friday strike student street protest movement, urged young activists to avoid crowds because of the virus.

In South Korea, high school senior Kim Yu-jin and 29 other young campaigners are suing the South Korean government in court to push for more aggressive emission-reduction targets.

Kim’s group canceled a plan for a protest in front of the city hall in Seoul on Friday, the day it submitted the complaint to the Constitutional Court, because of the virus.

The group instead is getting signatures online and asking people to retweet and share social-media posts. During the Friday briefing, the students were all wearing facial masks.

“We want drastic change,” said Kim in Seoul, whose case argues that South Korea’s pledge to reduce emissions almost a quarter by 2030 from 2017 levels is far below what is required to meet the Paris Agreement.

“We did what we could to make changes by meeting government officials,” she said. “It wasn’t enough to make the political leaders implement better policies.”

In Tokyo, Sakai’s group protested on March 6 outside the headquarters of Mizuho Financial Group, a large coal financier.

When he tried to deliver a video to Mizuho president Tatsufumi Sakai, he was turned away by security guards. Mizuho declined to comment.

The video showed Japanese students with homemade cardboard signs, many filmed at home, imploring the bank to halt its support for the fossil fuel.

“Some adults say our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will hurt economic growth, but this way of thinking is very outdated,” Kim said. “If we actively respond to the changing climate, it can help us be more sustainable, which in turn will help boost the economy.”

Her message to deepen carbon cuts echoes a report from UN Environment Programme in November last year that said nations must halve their 2018 pollution levels by 2030 to meet the climate pact goal of limiting heating to 1.5?C.

South Korea has revised down its emission reduction targets twice since 2010.

Youth climate groups from India to New Zealand have sought to file lawsuits against governments.

“Young people and lawsuits — I know these words don’t go together,” Kim said.

However, “young people are the ones who will have to survive through the threat of climate change,” she said.