Young climate activists in Asia are changing tactics, filing lawsuits and developing coordinated online protests, a shift that is accelerating as leaders urge people to avoid public gatherings because of the spread of the coronavirus.
In Japan, students earlier this month protested in the streets outside a bank that funds coal projects.
Now, Isao Sakai, one of the founding members of Fridays for Future Tokyo, said the group is working on ways to develop effective online campaigns.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We are considering shifting our strategy to more online action” because of the virus, Sakai, 19, said by telephone yesterday.
However, “if things do not get worse, our intention is we want to do a strike,” he said.
This month, Swedish youth climate protest leader Greta Thunberg, who started the Friday strike student street protest movement, urged young activists to avoid crowds because of the virus.
In South Korea, high school senior Kim Yu-jin and 29 other young campaigners are suing the South Korean government in court to push for more aggressive emission-reduction targets.
Kim’s group canceled a plan for a protest in front of the city hall in Seoul on Friday, the day it submitted the complaint to the Constitutional Court, because of the virus.
The group instead is getting signatures online and asking people to retweet and share social-media posts. During the Friday briefing, the students were all wearing facial masks.
“We want drastic change,” said Kim in Seoul, whose case argues that South Korea’s pledge to reduce emissions almost a quarter by 2030 from 2017 levels is far below what is required to meet the Paris Agreement.
“We did what we could to make changes by meeting government officials,” she said. “It wasn’t enough to make the political leaders implement better policies.”
In Tokyo, Sakai’s group protested on March 6 outside the headquarters of Mizuho Financial Group, a large coal financier.
When he tried to deliver a video to Mizuho president Tatsufumi Sakai, he was turned away by security guards. Mizuho declined to comment.
The video showed Japanese students with homemade cardboard signs, many filmed at home, imploring the bank to halt its support for the fossil fuel.
“Some adults say our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will hurt economic growth, but this way of thinking is very outdated,” Kim said. “If we actively respond to the changing climate, it can help us be more sustainable, which in turn will help boost the economy.”
Her message to deepen carbon cuts echoes a report from UN Environment Programme in November last year that said nations must halve their 2018 pollution levels by 2030 to meet the climate pact goal of limiting heating to 1.5?C.
South Korea has revised down its emission reduction targets twice since 2010.
Youth climate groups from India to New Zealand have sought to file lawsuits against governments.
“Young people and lawsuits — I know these words don’t go together,” Kim said.
However, “young people are the ones who will have to survive through the threat of climate change,” she said.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to