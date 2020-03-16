World News Quick Take

THAILAND

Travel curbs announced

The government has said it would classify all travelers into three groups under intensified surveillance for the new coronavirus as officials try to prevent a wider outbreak in the tourism-reliant nation. People coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy will be subject to mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a statement. They must apply for visas and present health forms at check-in certifying they are at no risk of developing COVID-19, or they will be denied boarding. Arrivals from another group of 11 countries with local transmission have to report symptoms to officials for at least 14 days. The country yesterday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the largest daily jump in infections since the outbreak began, bringing its total tally to 114, health officials said.

SOUTH KOREA

Number of new cases fall

The country yesterday morning reported 76 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in new infections since Feb. 21. The numbers raised the total for the country to 8,162. The death toll increased by three to 75, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. It said 120 people had recovered and were released from quarantine over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recovered to 834. A majority of cases in the country has been reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

JAPAN

New virus cases rise by 64

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare yesterday announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The ministry said that the country has 780 cases plus 697 others from a cruise ship that was stranded in the country, for a combined total of 1,477. The ministry said the death toll has risen to 29, including seven former cruise ship passengers. The new cases come from 13 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka.

IRAN

Death toll hits 724

Tehran yesterday said the COVID-19 outbreak has killed another 113 people, pushing the death toll in the country to 724. The country is suffering from the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with 13,938 cases and even senior government officials testing positive. There are concerns that the number of infections is much higher than the confirmed cases reported by the government, with some lawmakers having questioned the official toll. It is also unclear if local hospitals are able to cope with the influx of new cases, with at least 2,500 new infections announced in just the previous two days. State TV last week reported that hospitals in some areas were overwhelmed.

HONG KONG

Reports put on ‘Minecraft’

A virtual library housing censored articles from around the world has been created within the video game Minecraft by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders. The group said it had put work by banned, exiled or killed journalists in five countries — Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Vietnam — on an open server, making it available for players to view, despite local censorship laws. “In these countries, where Web sites, blogs and free press in general are strictly limited, Minecraft is still accessible by everyone,” the group said in a news release. “These articles are now available again within Minecraft, hidden from government surveillance technology.”