The British government was expected to accelerate efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak after confirmed cases in the country surged much faster than expected, the Times of London reported yesterday.
Deaths in the country doubled to 21 on Saturday and the number of cases jumped by 342, an almost 43 percent increase.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to announce measures to encourage the elderly and those most at risk to stay at home, as well as for entire families to self-isolate if any member shows any symptoms, the Times said.
Photo: AP
The government initially expected to take these steps in two weeks’ time, but is hastening its plans after the jump in cases, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.
Johnson was expected to chair a meeting yesterday, after which the measures could be announced, the paper said.
Army chiefs might order forces to build field hospitals and deploy military police on the country’s streets in the event of any civil unrest, the report said.
Europe has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, WHO officials said on Friday, and countries have taken unprecedented measures.
Britain has attempted to chart its own path through the crisis, offering a less aggressive approach that relies on taking more serious steps at the right time.
The country’s newest measures could see people older than 70 told to stay in isolation for as long as four months, ITV said, citing an unidentified senior person in government.
The step is an attempt to reduce the load on a health system already under strain.
The plan is aimed at making sure the British National Health System is not overwhelmed “to save lives and to prevent hideous choices having to be made,” an unidentified person told ITV.
Johnson’s administration is also concerned about the demand for medical equipment, including respirators for those who develop more serious symptoms from the virus.
Writing in the Telegraph, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the government is issuing a “call to arms,” asking manufacturers to “transform their production lines to make ventilators.”
Hancock confirmed that the government would put forward a bill this week to give it emergency powers it said it needs to tackle an outbreak.
Meanwhile, British food retailers have written a joint letter to their customers asking them to “buy responsibly” in the wake of shoppers stockpiling over fears about the pandemic.
In an extraordinary development, 12 of the UK’s biggest grocers are publishing advertisements in national newspapers yesterday and today.
Entitled “Working to Feed the Nation,” the letter reassures shoppers about steps being taken to ensure adequate supplies in stores and asks them to be considerate.
“We understand your concerns, but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together,” the letter says.
The supermarkets behind the letter include the “Big Four” — Tesco, J Sainsbury, WM Morrison and Asda Group — as well as the discounters Aldi and Lidl. Other retailers that have signed up include Marks & Spencer, online grocer Ocado and Waitrose.
Tesco, the UK’s largest grocer, has already had to restrict sales of antibacterial products, dried pasta, long-life milk, children’s medicines, water and tinned vegetables to five items a person in stores.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
AGE CONCERNS: Critics lamented the ‘millions in advertising revenue’ that the site generates while it does not have an effective system to verify age and consent An online petition accusing Pornhub, the UK’s biggest open access porn site, from profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse has reached more than 350,000 signatures. Pornhub is the world’s biggest porn site and was visited 42 billion times last year. It is free to access, with no age restrictions, and raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers. The allegations levied against Pornhub owner Mindgeek center on the perceived insufficiency of the company’s safeguarding checks on the 6 million videos a year that are posted on the site, many by amateur producers. Over the past year the company has
China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures