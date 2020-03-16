France yesterday went to the polls in nationwide local elections, defying a mounting health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak that still risked keeping many voters at home.
French President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round election is a crucial midterm test, has said that the polls to choose mayors and municipal councils would go ahead to assure democratic continuity in the country.
Despite fresh restrictions announced on Saturday evening, polling stations across the country opened at 8am.
Photo: AP
Officials have said that voting would take place under the tightest sanitary conditions, despite widespread fear that polling stations are ideal germ-spreading venues and a particular risk for older people.
Macron on Thursday said that scientists had assured him that “there is nothing to prevent the French, even the most vulnerable, from going to the ballot box,” provided everyone observes basic infection-prevention rules.
Municipalities have announced various measures to try to keep voters infection-free, including regular disinfection of voting booths, ensuring a safe distance between voters waiting in line, and providing sanitizing hand gels on entry and exit.
Observers have said many were bound to shun the democratic exercise for fear of contamination with the virus, which has killed dozens and infected thousands more in France alone.
An opinion poll said 28 percent of potential voters in France were “concerned” about the risk posed by mingling at polling stations, often hosted by schools.
“It is important at this time, following the advice of scientists as we have done, to ensure the continuity of our democratic life and that of our institutions,” Macron said.
About 47.7 million people were registered to vote in about 35,000 municipalities in a country where mayors and local councilors enjoy high popularity compared with other levels of government.
The election would be a key test for Macron, whose party swept Paris in the 2017 presidential election, but has since lost popularity in part due to its leader’s perceived autocratic leadership style and lack of common touch.
The French capital would be the main battleground, with socialist Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo challenged by right-wing heavyweight Rachida Dati and Macron’s candidate Agnes Buzyn — who was parachuted in after his chosen hopeful, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out over a sex-tape scandal.
Many in France have questioned the wisdom of holding the vote even as the country indefinitely closed all creches, schools and universities, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and urged residents to limit their movements.
However, French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner defended his government’s decision, saying that there were about 1,000 voters to every French polling station on average.
Even if the participation rate is 60 percent — which is high — that would mean 600 people spread over 10 to 12 hours depending on the district.
The risk from voting for the elderly was no greater “than going shopping,” said Jean-Francois Delfraissy, chairman of France’s coronavirus science council.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
AGE CONCERNS: Critics lamented the ‘millions in advertising revenue’ that the site generates while it does not have an effective system to verify age and consent An online petition accusing Pornhub, the UK’s biggest open access porn site, from profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse has reached more than 350,000 signatures. Pornhub is the world’s biggest porn site and was visited 42 billion times last year. It is free to access, with no age restrictions, and raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers. The allegations levied against Pornhub owner Mindgeek center on the perceived insufficiency of the company’s safeguarding checks on the 6 million videos a year that are posted on the site, many by amateur producers. Over the past year the company has
China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures