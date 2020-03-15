World News Quick Take

Agencies





VIETNAM

European arrivals banned

The country is suspending tourist visas for travelers who have been in the UK, Northern Ireland and Schengen countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival starting today at noon because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an announcement on its Web site. The ban also includes those who “come from” these regions, the statement said, without further explanation. The government is also suspending the issuance of visas on arrivals to travelers from all countries. Diplomatic and business travelers are excluded from the travel ban, which would last 30 days, but face health checks and possible quarantines, the statement said. The decision follows the country’s suspension of visa waivers for nine European countries. Vietnam Airlines announced on its Web site that it would not carry passengers on return flights to Vietnam from London, Paris and Frankfurt beginning today.

UNITED KINGDOM

Local elections postponed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May’s local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson’s office said on Friday. On Thursday, the Electoral Commission watchdog said the polls should be put off until the autumn to “mitigate” the effects of the virus. The elections were due to appoint about 120 English local councils, eight directly elected mayors, including in London, and 40 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales. Eleven people have died due to the virus, with 798 cases confirmed nationwide.

INDIA

Second virus death reported

The country on Friday reported its second coronavirus fatality, a 68-year-old woman in New Delhi who died one day after officials in the capital ordered schools, cinemas and theaters closed. The government said that the woman, who had diabetes and hypertension, and her son had tested positive. It said in a statement that the woman’s son had traveled to Switzerland and Italy last month, and went to hospital in New Delhi on Saturday last week with a fever and cough.

GUATEMALA

US, Canada arrivals banned

The country would from tomorrow widen travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, banning arrivals from the US and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday. “We are therefore announcing that everyone who arrives from Canada and the United States between now and midnight on Monday will be subject to quarantining,” Giammattei said in a televised address. The president said he had also asked the Mexican government to halt deportations of migrants by land to Guatemala. No cruise ships would be allowed to dock, but public events and school classes would go ahead for the time being, he added. Earlier this week, Guatemala banned arrivals from European countries, China, Iran, South Korea and North Korea.

JAMAICA

PM asks Cuba for aid

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday declared the island a disaster area because of the threat of coronavirus infection and said that the country is seeking 100 Cuban nurses to help it to cope. “We are trying as hard as possible to contain the spread of the virus,” Holness said on Twitter, adding that he was imposing travel curbs on people arriving from the UK. Jamaica has reported eight cases of COVID-19 infection.