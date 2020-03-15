VIETNAM
European arrivals banned
The country is suspending tourist visas for travelers who have been in the UK, Northern Ireland and Schengen countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival starting today at noon because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an announcement on its Web site. The ban also includes those who “come from” these regions, the statement said, without further explanation. The government is also suspending the issuance of visas on arrivals to travelers from all countries. Diplomatic and business travelers are excluded from the travel ban, which would last 30 days, but face health checks and possible quarantines, the statement said. The decision follows the country’s suspension of visa waivers for nine European countries. Vietnam Airlines announced on its Web site that it would not carry passengers on return flights to Vietnam from London, Paris and Frankfurt beginning today.
UNITED KINGDOM
Local elections postponed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May’s local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson’s office said on Friday. On Thursday, the Electoral Commission watchdog said the polls should be put off until the autumn to “mitigate” the effects of the virus. The elections were due to appoint about 120 English local councils, eight directly elected mayors, including in London, and 40 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales. Eleven people have died due to the virus, with 798 cases confirmed nationwide.
INDIA
Second virus death reported
The country on Friday reported its second coronavirus fatality, a 68-year-old woman in New Delhi who died one day after officials in the capital ordered schools, cinemas and theaters closed. The government said that the woman, who had diabetes and hypertension, and her son had tested positive. It said in a statement that the woman’s son had traveled to Switzerland and Italy last month, and went to hospital in New Delhi on Saturday last week with a fever and cough.
GUATEMALA
US, Canada arrivals banned
The country would from tomorrow widen travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, banning arrivals from the US and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday. “We are therefore announcing that everyone who arrives from Canada and the United States between now and midnight on Monday will be subject to quarantining,” Giammattei said in a televised address. The president said he had also asked the Mexican government to halt deportations of migrants by land to Guatemala. No cruise ships would be allowed to dock, but public events and school classes would go ahead for the time being, he added. Earlier this week, Guatemala banned arrivals from European countries, China, Iran, South Korea and North Korea.
JAMAICA
PM asks Cuba for aid
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday declared the island a disaster area because of the threat of coronavirus infection and said that the country is seeking 100 Cuban nurses to help it to cope. “We are trying as hard as possible to contain the spread of the virus,” Holness said on Twitter, adding that he was imposing travel curbs on people arriving from the UK. Jamaica has reported eight cases of COVID-19 infection.
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at