Lua has a hungry look on her face as she holds her new book on former South African president Nelson Mandela, one of thousands the 12-year-old has amassed for her new library in a poor Brazilian favela.
“I don’t read books. I devour them,” she said in Rio de Janeiro’s Tabajaras neighborhood, a shantytown perched in the hills overlooking the chic districts of Copacabana and Botafogo.
In a small tin-roof room at a local community center, she has amassed a collection of 18,000 books, hoping to help other residents access a world that can be all too remote from Brazil’s impoverished favelas.
Photo: AFP
“Lua’s World,” she calls the library, a cozy space lined with pillows and full to the brim with carefully arranged rows of books.
Lua, her nickname, means “Moon” in Portuguese.
However, Raissa Luara de Oliveira — her full name — has her feet firmly on the ground.
“At 12 years old, I’ve done more for my neighborhood than you’ve done in your whole term,” she told Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella in a defiant video she posted online.
The idea for the library was born six months ago, when Oliveira was at a book fair.
“I saw a mom telling her daughter she couldn’t afford to buy her a book for three reals [US$0.60],” she said. “I said to myself: ‘You have to do something.’”
Surreptitiously using her grandmother’s cellphone, she sent out a Facebook post asking for book donations.
Then, pretending to be her grandmother, she sent a message to the vice president of the local community association, asking her to give her a space to create a library.
The woman, Vania Ribeiro, guessed right away that it was Oliveira, but she agreed to the plan.
“If you run it, I’m in,” she replied.
“When I found out she was doing all this behind my back, I scolded her,” said Oliveira’s grandmother Fatima, 60, a seamstress who has raised her since she was a baby.
“After that, I supported her all the way,” said the woman Oliveira calls “Mom.”
Oliveira’s bubbly video message went viral, leading to invitations to appear on a string of TV programs.
Her project is so successful it has been receiving about 1,500 books a week — way more than her small library can hold.
Behind the shelves, she has boxes full of books she wants to donate to similar projects elsewhere in Rio de Janeiro and in Brazil’s poor northeast.
“A boy in Piaui State told me I had inspired him to open a library for the children in his city. I set aside 500 books for him, but we need money to send them. I’m going to make another video to ask for donations,” she said.
The library is a hit with children in the favela.
“I love coming here. I come almost every day. It gives me something to do when I’m not at school,” said 10-year-old Daniel Couto Nascimento, relaxing on a big cushion and reading a comic book. “I used to just spend my time playing football and video games.”
Oliveira was not a reader, either, but when she was nine, a teacher introduced her to Diary of a Wimpy Kid, American author Jeff Kinney’s cartoon novel on the pre-pubescent angst of middle school.
She was hooked.
Now her reading list includes big, serious books on subjects such as racism and religious tolerance.
“I’ve seen my father get slammed against the wall by police just because he’s black,” she said.
“I’ve been called ‘voodoo girl’ online by a guy who claimed my hair is this color because I stole it from Europeans,” she said of her blond-tinged curls.
Attacks like that just inspire her to keep doing what she is doing, she said.
Her next project? Open a shelter for stray dogs and cats in her favela.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque