While acknowledging his deficit in the Democratic race, US Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said that he was pressing ahead with his presidential campaign at least long enough to debate former US vice president Joe Biden this weekend, and try to force him to answer questions about economic inequality and the nation’s fraying social safety net.
The Vermont senator offered no further details on what his campaign might look like before or after he and Biden — the last two major candidates left in the Democratic presidential nomination — spar on Sunday night on stage in Arizona.
That would continue to raise questions — as unlikely as it might seem less than two weeks after losing his front-runner status — about how long Sanders would persist against increasingly daunting odds.
Photo: AFP
Sanders addressed reporters after offering no public statements on Tuesday night, when he suffered a devastating primary defeat in Michigan, and losses in Missouri, Idaho and Mississippi at the hands of Biden.
He said that he won North Dakota and the continuing count in Washington state remained close, but admitted that he was trailing badly, perhaps prohibitively, in the race to secure enough delegates to secure the nomination before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said, meaning Democrats think Biden has a better chance of beating US President Donald Trump in the fall. “That is what millions of Democrats and independents today believe.”
Sanders was quick to add that he believes he is the stronger Democrat candidate.
He promised to question Biden about millions of Americans who do not have health insurance, a criminal justice system he said unfairly targets and punishes minorities, and raising the federal minimum wage.
Sanders also struck his typical, defiant tone, saying he has won a greater percentage of young voters while Biden continues to be favored by older ones.
“Today I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country,” he said.
Sanders has indeed been widely favored over Biden by voters under 30, but he has not delivered on his strategy of getting them to the polls in great numbers, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in the Democratic primaries.
Moreover, he had shown no overwhelming strength with voters aged 30 to 44, typically a larger share of the vote than the very young, in Michigan and Missouri on Tuesday night.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a