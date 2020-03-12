Japan yesterday marked the ninth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear meltdown, but the coronavirus outbreak forced public commemorations to be scaled back.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled the annual public ceremony at the National Theater, attended by members of the royal family and people from the northeastern region hardest-hit by the 2011 tsunami, earthquake and nuclear accident.
The cancelation was extremely regrettable, but “it’s time to take every possible measure to prevent the spread of infections in our country,” said Abe at a small wreath-laying ceremony at his office in Tokyo.
Photo: Reuters / Kyoto
He offered condolences to those who lost loved ones and renewed his pledge to rebuild the disaster-hit region.
“We should not allow precious lessons from the disaster to fade away,” Abe added.
The country fell silent for a minute at 2:46pm, the exact time a magnitude 9 earthquake struck the seabed off Miyagi Prefecture on March 11, 2011.
Photo: AFP
Under light drizzle in Tokyo’s Hibiya Park, mourners gathered to pray silently in front of an altar strewn with cherry blossom — most wearing protective masks.
Naoya Matsuoka, a 32-year-old staff member at a financial company, said it was important to defy the coronavirus to pay respect to the 18,500 killed or missing.
“We are now facing all different issues [like the virus] and hear lots of noise about holding events, but the disaster is something we must not forget. So I am here,” he said.
The government has urged the public to cancel or postpone major gatherings or unnecessary outings to help contain the spread of the virus, which has infected 568 people and been linked to 12 deaths.
The call has resulted in the shutdown of schools and the cancelation or rescheduling of everything from music concerts to soccer matches, while graduation ceremonies, fashion shows and a sumo tournament have taken place behind closed doors.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday lauded the recovery efforts under way in the northeast of the nation, but acknowledged the challenges that remained in providing psychological care and other services to evacuees.
Despite the many signs of recovery in the region, some residents are still unable to live in the areas closest to the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant. Radiation levels in such areas remain high, despite repeated decontamination efforts.
The final decommissioning of the crippled plant is expected to take four decades, but Abe’s government hopes to showcase reconstruction so far in the region at this year’s Olympics, with the torch relay starting from Fukushima and travelling across affected areas.
“I think the memory [of the disaster] is fading away,” said Masahiko Sano, a 47-year-old company owner, who joined the event at the park in Tokyo.
Additional reporting Reuters
A feline that roams New Zealand’s capital city and is welcomed into tattoo parlors, hairdressers and office towers has become a social media star, with 30,000 followers who track his every movement online. Mittens first came to attention in 2018 after repeatedly wandering inner-city dwellings, including the university, post office and a Catholic church. After repeated encounters with the cat, an Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) employee started a Facebook page, “The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens,” to reassure locals that the cat was not lost and did not need to be “rescued” — he was just adventurous. The page
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both