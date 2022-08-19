Over 83% of population eligible to vote: CEC

NINE-IN-ONE ELECTIONS: An estimated 19.3 million Taiwanese aged 20 or older, including 760,000 first-time voters, can cast their ballots in the Nov. 26 elections

Staff writer, with CNA





More than 83 percent of the nation's 23 million people are eligible to vote in the local elections in November, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday.

In the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 26, voters will be electing 11,023 public officials at all levels of local government, CEC Chairperson Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said shortly after the commission published a notice for candidate registration.

Registration will be open from Monday to Friday next week for candidates for special municipality mayors and councilors, county commissioners and councilors, indigenous district representatives and councilors, township mayors and councilors, and borough wardens or village chiefs, the notice said.

Supporters urging the public to vote “yes” in a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18 hold placards at a rally in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo copied by Wang Jung-hsiang,Taipei Times

About 19.3 million Taiwanese — or more than 83 percent of the population — aged 20 or older are eligible to cast their ballots, including 760,000 first-time voters, it said.

Alongside the local government elections, a national referendum on whether the voting age should be lowered to 18 is to be held.

If the referendum passes, it would require an amendment to the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution to lower the voting age to 18.

Central Election Commission Chairperson Lee Chin-yung is pictured in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

The threshold for passage of the referendum is a “yes” vote by at least 50 percent of the nation’s 19.3 million eligible voters, which is double the 25 percent approval required in referendums on non-constitutional issues.

The 113-seat Legislative Yuan on March 25 voted 109-0 to send the issue to a referendum.

The ROC Constitution has been amended seven times since it was ratified in 1947. The most recent change was in 2004 to dissolve the National Assembly and pass on its power of constitutional amendments to the electorate.

The CEC is to employ about 300,000 people to work at an estimated 17,648 polling stations nationwide, Lee said.