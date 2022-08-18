Malaysian singer Eison found dead after falling off building

Staff Writer, with CNA





Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai (艾成) was found dead yesterday after apparently falling from the Luzhou MRT station building in New Taipei City, local police said.

The 40-year-old entertainer fell from the building at around 10 a.m., and was found dead on the spot near the Luzhou MRT station's Exit 3. No other details were immediately available, and an investigation has been launched into the incident, the Luzhou Police Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department said in a statement.

Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai. Photo: screengrab from FB

Eison released his first album " Mr. I" in 2004. He rose to fame after winning season two of Taiwanese singing competition "Super Idol" in 2009.

He was married to famous Taiwanese actress Hitomi Wu (王瞳) in 2020, and the couple had plans to hold a wedding banquet in Malaysia soon.

Eison Chai and his wife Taiwanese actress Hitomi Wu, right. Photo courtesy of Formosa TV

However, Eison had reportedly lost NT$5 million in a restaurant venture in Ximending recently due to Covid-19 pandemic. In his FB, Eison had posted some selfies in the week before his death, In one of his last post, he wrote: “ Love is the hardest lesson in the world, but is also the easiest lesson. Love her, and you will have eternity.”

His management agency had released a statement to confirm his death, and asked for privacy for his widow.