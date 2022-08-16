The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of its “3+4” — three days of quarantine and four days of “self-disease prevention” — policy that would allow inbound travelers, from Sept. 1, to spend the last four days at their home under the “one person per room” principle.
At present, travelers can stay at a quarantine hotel or at home under the principle of “one person per residence” for the four days of self-disease prevention.
“In principle, the room for the ‘one person per room’ should be equipped with an independent bathroom,” said Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the center, adding that people cannot move to a non-quarantine hotel during those four days.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
In addition, “people who return home for the following four days will no longer need to apply to change location with the local government,” Wang said. “Other requirements of the ‘3+4’ policy remain the same.”
The policy change was announced early to give travelers time to reconsider and make changes to their quarantine hotel reservations, he said.
The CECC will observe the changes in quarantine hotel occupancy for about two weeks next month before deciding whether to further raise the cap for inbound travelers, he said.
As returning home and staying in a room for those four days would increase the risks of infection for family members, the traveler should thoroughly follow disease prevention regulations, including avoiding direct contact or eating meals with their family during this period, he added.
The CECC also reported 15,596 new local infections and 196 imported cases, and confirmed 33 moderate-to-severe cases and 22 deaths.
Wang said the new Omicron BA.5 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 is expected to spark a surge in local cases in about two weeks, and the center’s simulations predict that the daily local caseload might increase to between 30,000 to 60,000.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among the new severe cases, a six-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, and on Aug. 4, developed symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Giving an update on the center’s weekly virus strain surveillance, Lo said the first locally acquired BA.4 infection was confirmed last week — a man in his 30s living in northern Taiwan.
The man’s three family members have also tested positive for COVID-19, and genome sequencing will be performed to confirm if they are BA.4 cases, he said.
Thirty-three new local cases of BA.5 were confirmed last week — 22 in northern Taiwan, eight in central Taiwan and three in southern Taiwan, Lo said, adding that it was the first time locally acquired BA.5 infections were detected in central Taiwan.
Among the genome sequenced local cases, 15 percent were infected with BA.5 — about 17 to 19 percent in northern Taiwan and 6 percent in southern Taiwan — showing that BA.5 is becoming more dominant in the local communities, he said.
All 33 cases showed no symptoms or were mild cases, he said.
Lo said 87 imported cases were found infected with new Omicron subvariants last week — 79 cases of BA.5, five cases of BA.4 and three cases of BA.2.75 —accounting for 96 percent of the sequenced imported cases.
The BA.5 is the dominant strain circulating around the world.
BILINGUAL PLAN: The 17 educators were recruited under a program that seeks to empower Taiwanese, the envoy to the Philippines said The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines on Thursday hosted a send-off event for the first group of English-language teachers from the country who were recruited for a Ministry of Education-initiated program to advance bilingual education in Taiwan. The 14 teachers and three teaching assistants are part of the Taiwan Foreign English Teacher Program, which aims to help find English-language instructors for Taiwan’s public elementary and junior-high schools, the office said. Seventy-seven teachers and 11 teaching assistants from the Philippines have been hired to teach in Taiwan in the coming school year, office data showed. Among the first group is 57-year-old
Police have detained a Taoyuan couple suspected of over the past two months colluding with human trafficking rings and employment scammers in Southeast Asia to send nearly 100 Taiwanese jobseekers to Cambodia. At a media briefing in Taipei yesterday, the Criminal Investigation Bureau presented items seized from the couple, including alleged victims’ passports, forged COVID-19 vaccination records, mobile phones, bank documents, checks and cash. The man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), and his girlfriend, surnamed Tsan (詹), were taken into custody last month, after police at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stopped four jobseekers from boarding a flight to Phnom Penh, said Dustin Lee (李泱輯),
‘ORDINARY PEOPLE’: A man watching Taiwanese military drills said that there would be nothing anyone could do if the situation escalates in the Taiwan Strait Many people in Taiwan look upon China’s military exercises over the past week with calm resignation, doubting that war is imminent and if anything, feeling pride in their nation’s determination to defend itself. After a visit to Taiwan last week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China has sent ships and aircraft across an unofficial buffer between Taiwan and China’s coast and missiles over Taipei and into waters surrounding the nation since Thursday last week. However, Rosa Chang, proudly watching her son take part in Taiwanese military exercises that included dozens of howitzers firing shells into the Taiwan Strait off
TRICKED INTO MOVING: Local governments in China do not offer any help, and Taiwanese there must compete with Chinese in an unfamiliar setting, a researcher said Beijing’s incentives for Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in China are only intended to lure them across the Taiwan Strait, after which they receive no real support, an expert said on Sunday. Over the past few years, Beijing has been offering a number of incentives that “benefit Taiwanese in name, while benefiting China in reality,” a cross-strait affairs expert said on condition of anonymity. Strategies such as the “31 incentives” are intended to lure Taiwanese talent, capital and technology to help address China’s economic issues while also furthering its “united front” efforts, they said. Local governments in China do not offer much practical