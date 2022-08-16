Digital ministry staff to sign documents online

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said that ministry of digital affairs officials would be able to sign documents online, allowing them to work outside of their offices using smartphones or tablets.

The ministry of digital affairs is to be inaugurated on Aug. 27 and Tang is to serve as its first minister.

Tang has said she hopes to gradually change the working environment in the public sector.

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

She said in an interview on Tuesday last week that hackers often target leaked passwords, so users might have to repeatedly reset their passwords or set more complicated ones, which is inconvenient.

Some people compile their passwords in a single file and store them in a public cloud or write them on a piece of paper and stick it on their desks, she said.

“Developing good information security habits becomes difficult when the process is inconvenient,” she said, adding that the new ministry would “simplify procedures” as the first step in innovation.

People with Citizen Digital Certificates would be able to sign in to the ministry’s system using digital signatures or fingerprints and sign official documents, she said.

By designing a convenient process, Tang said she hopes that everyone can “foster good information security habits naturally.”

If the policy is successful, it would be introduced at other agencies, she said.

Agencies would not be forced to immediately adopt official documents, Tang said.

All possible problems would be ruled out first, she said.

“It has to start somewhere, so we [the digital ministry] will start,” she said.

The ministry would find and develop helpful technologies, she said, giving as an example technologies surrounding Web3, which have good information security, and could be used in identification and presenting awards.

The ministry should integrate resources from government agencies to help industries digitalize, she said, adding that it would take technological trends around the world as reference to help industries introduce technologies.