Taiwan-based Shan Puppet Theater has presented a rare Hakka interpretation of the classic Chinese novel Water Margin (水滸傳) at the Taiwan Center in Los Angeles.
The troupe’s interpretation of Wu Song Kills a Tiger (武松打虎), one of the best-known parts of Water Margin, tells the tale of a wayward protagonist who wins over a town by single-handedly slaying a tiger.
Unusually for a traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry show, the troupe performed the play mainly in Hakka, with a smattering of Mandarin, English and Hoklo, commonly known as Taiwanese.
Photo: CNA
Troupe cofounder Huang Wu-shan (黃武山) told the Central News Agency that despite first learning the art of glove puppetry in Taiwanese, his mentor Li Tien-lu (李天祿), a widely known puppet master in Taiwan, encouraged him to perform in Hakka, his mother tongue.
“The master told me: ‘You’re a Hakka. You can perform puppet plays in your native language,’” Huang said.
Given Hakka’s minority status in Taiwan, he felt compelled to pass the culture on to a new generation by contributing to its revival, Huang said.
To achieve his goals, he learned folk songs from Hakka diva Lai Pi-hsia (賴碧霞) and blended Hakka music and stage art with a contemporary sensibility for his own puppet show.
Shan Puppet Theater, founded by Huang in 2002, is one of only a few Taiwanese troupes to perform puppet plays in Hakka.
The troupe was invited by the Ministry of Culture to stage a tour of six US shows, with additional stops in Texas (Houston, San Antonio and Austin) and Michigan (Detroit and Ann Arbor).
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on