The government should accelerate cultivation of cybersecurity talent and comprehensively inspect information security systems across Taiwan to cope with an increasing number of cyberattacks from China, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
Chinese hackers have stepped up efforts against Taiwan following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, attacking government and private Web sites, the party said.
While the cyberattacks show that China is the real destroyer of regional peace and security, they have also exposed loopholes in Taiwan’s cyberdefenses, NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said.
Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times
The Executive Yuan underestimated the Chinese threat when it said that this wave of cyberattacks had yet to reach crisis levels, Chiu said.
Taiwan last year recorded 17 “level 3” information security breaches in the government sector, including a ransomware attack against CPC Corp, Taiwan, which disrupted gas station operations nationwide, he said.
Cyberattacks that began last week have compromised the accuracy of government information by changing information on Web sites and electronic bulletin boards, he said.
“The government should use this opportunity to comprehensively inspect Taiwan’s information security systems and require government agencies to report security breaches involving key infrastructure,” he said. “Experts should be invited to review the reasons for this wave of cyberattacks, gauge its effects and propose ways to enhance safety.”
In addition to banning more Chinese electronic products, the Executive Yuan should stipulate information security standards and encourage reports of weak points in the information security system, Chiu said.
NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said that information security loopholes are mainly caused by a shortage of talent.
The National Audit Office’s 2020 Central Government Final Account Review Report showed that 35 percent of “level A” to “level C” government agencies lacked information security personnel, Wang said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission last year ordered that 2,300 government agencies, as well as publicly listed and over-the-counter firms, must have an executive in charge of information security and one or two information security experts, which has created demand for nearly 10,000 people with cybersecurity training, she said.
Although the Executive Yuan has set a goal of cultivating 350 cybersecurity experts by 2024, there will still be a shortage in the government and the private sector, she said.
The Executive Yuan and the soon-to-be-established Ministry of Digital Affairs must offer more incentives for the government, industry and academia to meet the demand for information security personnel, Wang said.
To close security loopholes in telecommunication systems, Taiwan should consider subsidizing smaller telecoms to replace equipment manufactured by Chinese firms Huawei Inc and ZTE Corp as the US government has done, she said.
In other news, central government agencies have been asked to maintain a high alert and be prepared to activate contingency measures to respond to denial-of-service attacks.
From Thursday to Saturday last week, the number of malicious connections to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site peaked at 170 million per minute, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on