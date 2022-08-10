FDA rejects lotus seeds, kitchenware at border

Dried lotus seeds and cutting boards from China are among the products that have been blocked from entering the country for failing to meet safety standards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday in its weekly report on food imports.

The report showed that 16 types of imported food and kitchenware from various countries were either rejected or destroyed at the border for not meeting standards.

The rejected goods included 5,940kg of dried lotus seeds imported by Hua To Fu Yuan Tang Pharmaceutical Technology Co (華陀扶元堂生藥科技) from China early last month. The seeds were found to contain 109 micrograms per kilogram of aflatoxin — nearly 11 times the limit of 10 micrograms per kilogram.

Dried lotus seeds imported from China are pictured yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕), a section manager at the FDA’s northern branch, told reporters in Taipei that it was the first time in six months that Chinese lotus seed products were found to be substandard at the border, adding that the FDA would increase random tests by 20 to 50 percent on lotus seeds imported by Hua To Fu Yuan Tang.

Also rejected were two versions of a waterproof cutting board imported by E Cha E International Corp (一加一國際開發) from China, which failed stability tests due to excessive melted resin, Chen said.

All 1,500 sets of the cutting boards have been returned or destroyed, Chen added.