The Yushan National Park Administration has reminded hikers of permit requirements for its four “cross-island” peaks amid a surge of visitors over the summer.
The Southern Cross-Island Highway runs past four peaks higher than 3,000m in Yushan National Park: Kuhanuosin (庫哈諾辛山), Taguanshan (塔關山), Guanshanling (關山嶺山) and Guanshan (關山).
As the trails to climb these peaks are accessible from the highway, hikers have dubbed the group the “southern cross-island F4.”
Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Administration
The difficulty of the four trails is rated level 3 out of 6, meaning they are well-delineated, but in remote mountainous areas with steep grades and potential for dangerous weather.
Each can be completed in one to three days, with Guanshanling the shortest at only 1.5km, followed by Taguanshan at 2.2km, Kuhanuosin at 3.5km and Guanshan at 5.6km.
Although they are only level 3, they still require a mountain entry permit and, in some cases, a park entry permit, the park said.
To avoid penalties for applying incorrectly, the agency reminded hikers which permits are required for each hike.
The two longer hikes, Guanshan and Kuhanuosin, require a park entry permit and a mountain entry permit, while the two shorter hikes, Taguanshan and Guanshanling, only require a mountain entry permit, it said.
For a one-day hike, applications must be filed any time before 9am on the day of the hike, it said.
Applications for trips of two days or longer open two months ahead of the hiking date, with slots drawn a month in advance, it said, adding that if space is still available, applications can be made no less than five days ahead of time.
The Guanshan and Kuhanuosin trails can accommodate up to 100 one-day hikers, while a lodge near the peaks sleeps 24 people and a campground sleeps 12, it said.
The park advised people to ensure their permits are in order, as those who breach entry rules face fines of NT$3,000 and a ban of up to a year.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The