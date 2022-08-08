Yushan park reminds hikers of rules for four popular peaks

By Hsieh Chieh-yu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Yushan National Park Administration has reminded hikers of permit requirements for its four “cross-island” peaks amid a surge of visitors over the summer.

The Southern Cross-Island Highway runs past four peaks higher than 3,000m in Yushan National Park: Kuhanuosin (庫哈諾辛山), Taguanshan (塔關山), Guanshanling (關山嶺山) and Guanshan (關山).

As the trails to climb these peaks are accessible from the highway, hikers have dubbed the group the “southern cross-island F4.”

Guanshan in Yushan National Park is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Administration

The difficulty of the four trails is rated level 3 out of 6, meaning they are well-delineated, but in remote mountainous areas with steep grades and potential for dangerous weather.

Each can be completed in one to three days, with Guanshanling the shortest at only 1.5km, followed by Taguanshan at 2.2km, Kuhanuosin at 3.5km and Guanshan at 5.6km.

Although they are only level 3, they still require a mountain entry permit and, in some cases, a park entry permit, the park said.

To avoid penalties for applying incorrectly, the agency reminded hikers which permits are required for each hike.

The two longer hikes, Guanshan and Kuhanuosin, require a park entry permit and a mountain entry permit, while the two shorter hikes, Taguanshan and Guanshanling, only require a mountain entry permit, it said.

For a one-day hike, applications must be filed any time before 9am on the day of the hike, it said.

Applications for trips of two days or longer open two months ahead of the hiking date, with slots drawn a month in advance, it said, adding that if space is still available, applications can be made no less than five days ahead of time.

The Guanshan and Kuhanuosin trails can accommodate up to 100 one-day hikers, while a lodge near the peaks sleeps 24 people and a campground sleeps 12, it said.

The park advised people to ensure their permits are in order, as those who breach entry rules face fines of NT$3,000 and a ban of up to a year.