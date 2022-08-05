Notable DPP members condemn China’s live-fire drills

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members yesterday condemned China’s live-fire exercises near Taiwan, saying it undermines regional peace and would only push Taiwanese sentiment further from China.

Officials from democratic nations regularly visit each other’s countries, DPP spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said in a statement, referring to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.

The international community has condemned China’s military intimidation, she added.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, front left, and Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien, front right, speak to reporters in Taoyuan yesterday. Photo: Hsu Cho-hsun, Taipei Times

“They have chosen among the world’s busiest civilian airspaces and sea lanes for their live-fire exercises. This unilateral action disregards its international obligations,” Hsieh said.

She said that Pelosi’s trip had the support of 26 US opposition senators, including US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Many of the world’s democratic nations also endorsed Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, while opposing China’s response of military intimidation, Hsieh said.

“It shows that China’s actions run counter to democratic values cherished by the international world,” she said.

The DPP thanked Pelosi and her delegation, and voiced appreciation for the support from European, US and G7 dignitaries.

“Although engagement among democracies might be met by intimidation, these cannot stop us from developing closer ties based on shared democratic values,” she said.

At various public events yesterday, well-known DPP figures suggested that Taiwan should continue forging stronger links with the US and other countries, as China’s belligerent response is undermining worldwide peace and security.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that China’s actions are unwise.

“It only pulls the hearts and minds of Taiwanese further from China,” he said.

Taiwan is significantly different from China in its rule of law and democratic framework, he said.

“Taiwanese enthusiastically welcomed Pelosi, because we have freedom in our vibrant democratic society,” former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said.

“We very much welcome more foreign friends to visit Taiwan and see Taiwanese living in a free, democratic country,” he said.

“People here expect continuing economic growth and prosperity, and no one wants Chinese military intimidation, which has been going on for many years,” he added.

“The international community cannot accept China’s hostile action, as Taiwan is seeking to engage and enhance ties with other countries,” Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tseng (鄭文燦) said.

“We heard top G7 officials condemn China for threatening regional stability,” he added.