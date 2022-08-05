Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members yesterday condemned China’s live-fire exercises near Taiwan, saying it undermines regional peace and would only push Taiwanese sentiment further from China.
Officials from democratic nations regularly visit each other’s countries, DPP spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said in a statement, referring to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
The international community has condemned China’s military intimidation, she added.
Photo: Hsu Cho-hsun, Taipei Times
“They have chosen among the world’s busiest civilian airspaces and sea lanes for their live-fire exercises. This unilateral action disregards its international obligations,” Hsieh said.
She said that Pelosi’s trip had the support of 26 US opposition senators, including US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Many of the world’s democratic nations also endorsed Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, while opposing China’s response of military intimidation, Hsieh said.
“It shows that China’s actions run counter to democratic values cherished by the international world,” she said.
The DPP thanked Pelosi and her delegation, and voiced appreciation for the support from European, US and G7 dignitaries.
“Although engagement among democracies might be met by intimidation, these cannot stop us from developing closer ties based on shared democratic values,” she said.
At various public events yesterday, well-known DPP figures suggested that Taiwan should continue forging stronger links with the US and other countries, as China’s belligerent response is undermining worldwide peace and security.
Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that China’s actions are unwise.
“It only pulls the hearts and minds of Taiwanese further from China,” he said.
Taiwan is significantly different from China in its rule of law and democratic framework, he said.
“Taiwanese enthusiastically welcomed Pelosi, because we have freedom in our vibrant democratic society,” former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said.
“We very much welcome more foreign friends to visit Taiwan and see Taiwanese living in a free, democratic country,” he said.
“People here expect continuing economic growth and prosperity, and no one wants Chinese military intimidation, which has been going on for many years,” he added.
“The international community cannot accept China’s hostile action, as Taiwan is seeking to engage and enhance ties with other countries,” Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tseng (鄭文燦) said.
“We heard top G7 officials condemn China for threatening regional stability,” he added.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The
Taiwan is preparing air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack. China has in the past few years increased military activity in the air and seas around Taiwan, which vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defenses a priority, with regular military and civil defense drills. The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in — not in purpose-built bunkers, but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centers. Taipei has more than 4,600