From left, Czech Economic and Cultural Office head Patrick Rumlar, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Takashi Hattori, American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu and Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewski pose for a selfie at the CPBL All-Star Game in Taichung yesterday.
Photo: Screen grab from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Facebook page
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors for a half-hour yesterday in parts of Taiwan — including the capital, Taipei — during an air-raid exercise as the nation steps up preparations in the event of an attack by China. Sirens sounded at 1:30pm for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut down towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes. A “missile alert” was sent via text message asking people to find safe shelter. “It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said after overseeing drills for the annual air
CLOSE TALKS: After Vice President Lai attended Abe’s private funeral, Taiwan is preparing to attend the state funeral. HK, Macau and Palestine were also invited The government has received an official notification from Japan on the upcoming state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and is preparing to attend the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. “Our government will continue to be in close talks with Tokyo, and is currently making arrangements and preparations to attend,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said, adding that more details are to be announced later. She did not say who would represent Taiwan at the funeral. Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Tokyo plans to inform Taiwan of the schedule for the