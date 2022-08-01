Chungshan institute to test-fire missiles from military base in Pingtung County

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology plans to conduct a series of live-fire missile tests at a military base in Pingtung County this month, the Fisheries Agency said on Saturday.

The agency made the announcement in an aviation and nautical safety notice.

The missiles are expected to reach an altitude of 7,620m in the first three rounds of tests, the agency said.

The first round of testing is to be conducted at Jiupeng Military Base in Manjhou Township (滿州) from Wednesday to Aug. 18 during daytime, the agency said.

It warned aircraft and ships to avoid the waters off Taitung County during the period.

The other two rounds of tests are to be held from Aug. 18 to 26.

They would have an “unlimited” projectile altitude, with an area about 200km off the coast of Taitung to be avoided by ships and aircraft, the agency said, adding that the zone includes Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島).

Ships and aircraft should avoid the area on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30am to 2pm; Aug. 9 to 11 from 8am to noon; Aug. 16 to 18 from 1pm to 5pm; and Aug. 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 7:40pm to 9:10pm, the agency said.

A retired institute employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said the projectile altitudes and the areas listed in the notice imply that short-range missiles would be fired in the first round of tests, while medium to long-range missiles are to be tested in the other rounds.