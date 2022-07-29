Delegation speaks with members of French Senate

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taiwanese delegation led by Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) met with members of the French Senate in Paris on Wednesday.

The delegation was received by French senators Olivier Cadic and Alain Richard, who heads the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, during a visit to Luxembourg Palace, which houses the Senate.

Cadic and Richard said that bolstering the relationship between Taiwan and France should remain a priority, and that the two sides should work together to address global challenges and jointly safeguard democracy given their shared values.

From left, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Kung Wen-chi, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Shih-chieh and KMT Legislator Wan Mei-ling pose for a photograph at the French Senate on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

The two groups spoke on a number of issues, including the soon-to-be-established Lycee International Francais de Taipei, an international French school, as well as abolishing capital punishment in Taiwan.

Despite adopting the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights, which includes a commitment to pursue an “irrevocable path” to abolishing the death penalty, Taiwan has 38 inmates awaiting execution, the Death Penalty Project said.

France, which has long advocated for the abolishment of capital punishment, outlawed the practice in 1981 and forbids the transfer of prisoners to countries where they could face the death penalty.

The Taiwanese delegation said that abolishing capital punishment would require amending the country’s laws and a change in public opinion.

The French senators also expressed hope that economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan’s semiconductor industry would increase.

On Tuesday, You’s delegation attended a luncheon with seven lawmakers from the French National Assembly, including Anne Genetet and Eric Bothorel.

The delegation was in France after visiting the Czech Republic and Lithuania from Monday last week to Sunday.