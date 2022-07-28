Plans are under way to offer Hong Kongers who have been granted political asylum in Taiwan the right to apply for permanent residency after five years, an official said on Tuesday.
More than 100 Hong Kongers have been granted refuge in Taiwan under the Hong Kong Humanitarian Aid Project since it began in 2020, government data showed.
Now the government is planning to allow such people to apply for permanent residency after five years, starting from the approval date of their asylum application, the official said.
Photo: Reuters
The policy is “fair and sensible,” as the applicants would have already proven their participation in protests against the Hong Kong government, they said.
Additional interviews and background checks would be conducted before granting permanent residency to ensure zero risk to national security, the official said.
People granted entry under the program participated in protests against a since-scrapped extradition bill or for democracy in the territory, with some even fighting Hong Kong police, the official said.
They would not harm national security, but on the contrary would fight to defend Taiwan’s democratic way of life, the official said.
In addition, Hong Kongers who arrived in Taiwan on a work visa and can prove their participation in the territory’s democracy protest movement can contact the Taiwan-Hong Kong Exchange Services Office to apply for permanent residency under the program, the official said.
This plan along with another proposal to offer professionals from Hong Kong long-term residency fulfills the government’s goals of providing humanitarian assistance, attracting professionals and protecting national security, they said.
Apart from help with visas, the office also provides political asylum seekers individual assistance applying for work or school, and a NT$20,000 monthly stipend before they find a job.
It also offers psychological counseling services to help them process the political violence they have witnessed and legal referrals, if needed.
Hong Kongers not covered by the program are also welcome to contact the office for assistance, free of charge.
