You Si-kun eyes strengthening ties with France

Staff writer, with CNA





Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is leading a delegation to France, on Monday said he was looking to strengthen ties between the two nations, including more cooperation in the fields of culture and technology.

You, who met with overseas Taiwanese in Paris on Monday after discussing bilateral industrial cooperation with French officials in Provence on Sunday, told the Central News Agency that there are more possibilities for partnerships.

France is strong in culture, education, technology and defense, while Taiwan has well-established semiconductor and high-technology sectors, You said.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, center right, arrives in France on Monday. Photo: screen grab from Facebook

“Taiwan and France could both benefit a lot if there are more mutual visits and exchanges between central governments from both sides,” he said.

You pointed out that there had been closer parliamentary exchanges between both nations, as three delegations of French lawmakers had visited Taiwan since he took office in 2020.

You, whose delegation is scheduled to visit the French parliament yesterday and today, said he hoped to take the opportunity to thank the nation for supporting Taiwan, including voicing support for the nation’s inclusion in the WHO.

France, the US, Japan, Australia, Canada and the UK are paying more attention to the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, You said, adding that those concerns involve Taiwan.

You’s delegation has also visited the Czech Republic and Lithuania since Monday last week.

His delegation consists of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰), Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Kung Wen-chi (孔文吉) and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲).