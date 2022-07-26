Online education fair for HK, Macau students opens

Staff writer, with CNA





An online education fair featuring 41 high schools, vocational high schools and junior colleges from across the nation was launched yesterday to offer information to students from Hong Kong and Macau.

Organized by the groups Taiwanese Civil Aid to HKers and ROC Private School Education, the fair was launched after an amendment to the Regulations for Hong Kong and Macau Residents Studying in Taiwan (香港澳門居民來台就學辦法) took effect in April.

Thirty-two high school and vocational high schools and nine junior colleges are participating in the fair, organizers said.

Participants hold placards at an event in Taipei yesterday announcing the launch of an online education fair for Hong Kong and Macau students. Photo: CNA

Taiwanese Civil Aid to HKers managing director Ng Chhun-seng (黃春生) said the fair gives middle-school students from Hong Kong and Macau correct and instant information about schools in Taiwan.

“Hopefully, the fair helps more of them study in Taiwan,” he said.

Private Yung Ping Technological Senior High School principal Hu Chien-feng (胡劍峰) said the school in Taoyuan is a vocational high school whose goal is to nurture skilled professionals.

“We already have students from Southeast Asian nations. With the addition of students from Hong Kong and Macau, we will have two new sources of enrollment, and our campus will become more international,” Hu said.

Students from Hong Kong and Macau will live in the school dormitories, Hu said.

“We will work with technology universities on industry-academia cooperation projects. They can stay and work in Taiwan after they finish high school or graduate from a technology university,” Hu added.

Yu Te Industrial and Home Economic Vocational School principal Chang Rong-hsiu (張榮修) said that students from Hong Kong and Macau can communicate in Mandarin.

“They will be living in a safe and convenient environment, which can help them decide if they want to pursue further education or start a career,” Chang said. “Our school’s advantage is aircraft maintenance, through which students learn about basic aviation courses and undergo training. We can help students secure certificates and licenses while they are in school.”

Students interested in schools, tuition and scholarships can visit the online fair at www.hightw.org, organizers said, adding that two information sessions are to be held in Kowloon in Hong Kong on Saturday and on Aug.13.