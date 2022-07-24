The Taiwan Statebuilding Party is to hold a memorial concert to mark the legacies of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Kaohsiung City Music Hall on Friday at 7pm.
“Taiwanese and Japanese will always remember these two great statesmen who have left us. For all of us, it is like losing an elder family member,” party Chairman Chen Yi-chi (陳奕齊) said yesterday as he announced the event.
The concert is to feature soprano Wu Chia-fen (吳佳芬) of the Vlaamse Opera in Belgium and a piano recital by Hsu Wei-en (徐惟恩), an assistant professor at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
Tickets for the concert, themed “Their long-lasting will to safeguard democracy,” are free and can be obtained at the party’s office in Kaohsiung daily from 10am to 6pm, with a limit of two tickets per person, Chen said.
Taiwanese would like to commemorate Lee, “the father of Taiwan’s democracy,” along with his friend Abe, whose sudden death shocked the nation, Chen said.
“Under Lee’s leadership, Taiwan became a democracy and Taiwanese became confident calling the nation by its proper name,” he said.
“We have faced international isolation over many years,” Chen said. “Under Lee’s leadership, we stood up to China’s hegemony and military intimidation. We had no fear and did not back down. Lee facilitated the rebirth of Taiwanese identity, laying the foundation for our nation, but this goal is not yet fully realized.”
“With noble principles and strong determination, Lee had far-reaching influence, including in Japan. Abe and Lee had known each other for several decades, and they encouraged and inspired each other,” he said.
“Abe carried on Lee’s love for Taiwan. Abe pushed for Japan to become a recognized nation, while also advocating for permanent peace in East Asia. Taiwan has benefited from his vision and can play an important role in the regional peace framework,” Chen said.
“Now Taiwan and Japan have strong, friendly ties,” he said. “The two countries are part of a democratic alliance to counter China’s rising hegemony.”
“Therefore the Taiwan Statebuilding Party invites the public to join the concert in Kaohsiung, to consolidate the mutual friendship between Taiwan and Japan. We want to pay tribute and remember Lee’s and Abe’s legacies, as well as the contributions and sacrifices of other democracy pioneers,” Chen said.
“We shall carry on their unfinished work. The burden of history pushes us ahead on this path,” he added.
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday told British daily the Times that he was prepared to vie for the Republican nomination for US president in 2024. Pompeo, who was state secretary from April 2018 to January last year under former US president Donald Trump, could be running against his former boss, who has said that he would try to “win back the presidency.” Pompeo visited Taiwan for the first time in March, and in a speech in Taipei he urged the US to officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties. He also warned against
BUSY SCHEDULE: The former defense secretary and two US think tank members are to meet with business representatives, government officials and think tanks Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper is leading a three-member US think tank delegation that arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Esper, who served as US defense chief from 2019 to 2020 under former US president Donald Trump, is visiting until Thursday with Barry Pavel, senior vice president and director of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, and Stefano Stefanini, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former permanent representative of Italy to NATO. During their visit, the three are to meet with senior government officials, think tanks and business representatives, to exchange views on the