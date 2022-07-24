Speaker You praises Lithuania’s resolve

ROLE MODEL: A cross-party delegation yesterday wrapped up its visit to Taiwan’s ‘good friend,’ where progress was made on developing warmer ties, You Si-kun said

Staff writer, with CNA





Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is leading a delegation on a visit to Lithuania, on Friday said that the Baltic state is a role model for democracy and freedom by standing up to Chinese and Russian threats.

Speaking at a luncheon held by the Lithuania-Taiwan Forum in Vilnius, You also said that Lithuania has shown strong support for Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24.

Founded in March last year by more than 50 senior Lithuanian politicians and professors, the forum aims to strengthen ties with Taiwan.

You said that, like Taiwan, Lithuania enjoys and adamantly advocates for democracy and freedom, and has raised alarm over threats from neighboring authoritarian regimes.

The Baltic country in July last year allowed Taiwan to establish the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania in Vilnius, but pressure from China immediately followed, including Beijing recalling its ambassador.

Lithuania remained steadfast by allowing Taiwan to open the office on Nov. 18 last year, You said.

Taiwan typically names its overseas representative offices “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office” when a host country prefers to avoid references that might imply Taiwanese independence.

Beijing has sought to impose political costs on Lithuania for allowing “Taiwanese” in the name of the office.

You thanked Lithuania for its donation of about 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan last year, when Taipei experienced a shortage during a time of growing infections.

Lithuania was the third vaccine donor to Taiwan after the US and Japan, and also Taiwan’s first vaccine donor from Europe, which You said was the action of “a good friend.”

You said that Taiwan is a sovereign nation in which its people are able to elect presidents and lawmakers, allowing for democratic transitions of power.

Taipei opposes any aggression in the region, and ensuring Taiwan’s safety is in the global interest, You said, adding that Taiwan has ranked high in the world’s democracy and freedom indices and will continue to safeguard those values.

The delegation led by You arrived in Vilnius on Thursday after concluding a four-day visit to the Czech Republic.

You said on Facebook that the delegation visited the Lithuanian parliament, called the Seimas, where 124 lawmakers in the Baltic state signed a declaration of independence from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.

Being in the venue of the signing of independence gave him faith that exchanges between lawmakers in Taiwan and Lithuania will increase, and ties between the countries will become warmer, You said.

The delegation met with Seimas deputy speakers Radville Morkunaite-Mikulenene and Paulilus Saudargu, along with other Lithuanian lawmakers in the foreign affairs and European affairs committees, he said.

You’s delegation includes Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰), Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Kung Wen-chi (孔文吉) and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲). Wan also serves as head of the Taiwan-Czech Parliamentary Amity Association.

The delegation’s visit concluded yesterday, according to information provided by the Seimas.