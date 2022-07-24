Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is leading a delegation on a visit to Lithuania, on Friday said that the Baltic state is a role model for democracy and freedom by standing up to Chinese and Russian threats.
Speaking at a luncheon held by the Lithuania-Taiwan Forum in Vilnius, You also said that Lithuania has shown strong support for Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24.
Founded in March last year by more than 50 senior Lithuanian politicians and professors, the forum aims to strengthen ties with Taiwan.
You said that, like Taiwan, Lithuania enjoys and adamantly advocates for democracy and freedom, and has raised alarm over threats from neighboring authoritarian regimes.
The Baltic country in July last year allowed Taiwan to establish the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania in Vilnius, but pressure from China immediately followed, including Beijing recalling its ambassador.
Lithuania remained steadfast by allowing Taiwan to open the office on Nov. 18 last year, You said.
Taiwan typically names its overseas representative offices “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office” when a host country prefers to avoid references that might imply Taiwanese independence.
Beijing has sought to impose political costs on Lithuania for allowing “Taiwanese” in the name of the office.
You thanked Lithuania for its donation of about 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan last year, when Taipei experienced a shortage during a time of growing infections.
Lithuania was the third vaccine donor to Taiwan after the US and Japan, and also Taiwan’s first vaccine donor from Europe, which You said was the action of “a good friend.”
You said that Taiwan is a sovereign nation in which its people are able to elect presidents and lawmakers, allowing for democratic transitions of power.
Taipei opposes any aggression in the region, and ensuring Taiwan’s safety is in the global interest, You said, adding that Taiwan has ranked high in the world’s democracy and freedom indices and will continue to safeguard those values.
The delegation led by You arrived in Vilnius on Thursday after concluding a four-day visit to the Czech Republic.
You said on Facebook that the delegation visited the Lithuanian parliament, called the Seimas, where 124 lawmakers in the Baltic state signed a declaration of independence from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.
Being in the venue of the signing of independence gave him faith that exchanges between lawmakers in Taiwan and Lithuania will increase, and ties between the countries will become warmer, You said.
The delegation met with Seimas deputy speakers Radville Morkunaite-Mikulenene and Paulilus Saudargu, along with other Lithuanian lawmakers in the foreign affairs and European affairs committees, he said.
You’s delegation includes Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰), Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Kung Wen-chi (孔文吉) and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲). Wan also serves as head of the Taiwan-Czech Parliamentary Amity Association.
The delegation’s visit concluded yesterday, according to information provided by the Seimas.
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday told British daily the Times that he was prepared to vie for the Republican nomination for US president in 2024. Pompeo, who was state secretary from April 2018 to January last year under former US president Donald Trump, could be running against his former boss, who has said that he would try to “win back the presidency.” Pompeo visited Taiwan for the first time in March, and in a speech in Taipei he urged the US to officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties. He also warned against
BUSY SCHEDULE: The former defense secretary and two US think tank members are to meet with business representatives, government officials and think tanks Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper is leading a three-member US think tank delegation that arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Esper, who served as US defense chief from 2019 to 2020 under former US president Donald Trump, is visiting until Thursday with Barry Pavel, senior vice president and director of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, and Stefano Stefanini, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former permanent representative of Italy to NATO. During their visit, the three are to meet with senior government officials, think tanks and business representatives, to exchange views on the