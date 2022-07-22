People aged 18 or older who are planning to travel abroad for work would from today be eligible to receive a second booster COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Those who wish to get vaccinated should bring their National Health Insurance card, vaccination record card, flight confirmation, and either an invitation from an overseas organization, a permit issued by a government authority or an approval letter from their workplace to the vaccination site, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news conference.
The expansion applies to those traveling abroad for work, such as for foreign affairs, government, or business purposes, Wang said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport via CNA
The CECC is considering expanding eligibility to those planning to study abroad, Wang said.
The minimum interval between the first and second booster is 150 days, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, told the Central News Agency.
People should receive the second booster at least two weeks before their departure date, he said.
Second boosters have previously been available to people aged 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, medical workers, immunocompromised people, airline crew members, care facility employees, those working at airports and other ports of entry, and people whose job requires them to be in contact with people under quarantine.
The CECC on Wednesday announced that people aged 50 to 64 would from today also be eligible to receive a second booster shot.
The CECC said it has prepared a map showing hospitals and clinics that offer second booster doses.
Those interested could also contact their district health centers for more information, it said.
To date, 91.5 percent of Taiwan’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.6 percent have received at least two doses, and 71 percent have received a booster dose.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international