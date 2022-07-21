The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on Tuesday established an academia-industry alliance with the aim of promoting the development of a long-range drone industry after the institute created hydrogen fuel cell-powered drones that can remain in the air longer.
The ITRI has manufactured hydrogen fuel cells for drones that are not only pollution-free, but also facilitate flight times that are three times longer than drones powered by lithium-ion battery cells, said Lee Tzong-ming (李宗銘), general-director of the institute’s Material and Chemical Research Laboratories.
The use of uncrewed aerial vehicles has surged rapidly, making them popular instruments for a wide range of applications, but harnessing drone technology faces the challenges of expanding battery life and load carrying capacity, he said.
Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via CNA
To develop enabling technologies to enhance the competitiveness of the local drone industry and better tap into market opportunities, the ITRI-initiated alliance brings together 10 academic institutions and industries focused on the development of a drone industry supply chain, Lee said in a news release.
The alliance consists of Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corp, hiPower GreenTech and other partners focused on areas ranging from fuel cell materials, systems integration, data communication and drone applications, Lee said.
The ITRI-developed hydrogen fuel cells can keep a 10kg bicopter drone airborne for 126 minutes, a 5kg multicopter drone for 130 minutes and a 10kg helicopter drone for 74.5 minutes, enabling a wide range of applications, including inspection services, commercial delivery or the delivery of medical supplies.
The ITRI has completed a series of field tests — over an accumulated distance of 300km — that have verified the safety and reliability of the drones, including a flight across the sea from Beimen District (北門) in Tainan to Dongji Islet in Penghu County, and a flight carrying critical supplies to Xinda Cabin, a campsite in Hsinchu at an altitude of about 3,200m, Lee said.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international