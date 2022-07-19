Two steam train tours are to be held next month and in November to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the fan-shaped train maintenance depot in Changhua County, the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration said yesterday.
The depot, built in 1922, has made Changhua County the hub of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Mountain and Western Trunk lines on the west coast, and is a maintenance base for locomotive services, the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Cultural Heritage said.
The Aug. 13 and Nov. 5 tours will take tourists from Changhua Railway Station to Ershui Station in a steam train led by a DT-668-model locomotive, which is known as the “King of Steam Trains,” administration director Tsao Chung-yu (曹忠猷) said.
Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Taipei Times
The DT-668 locomotive is the TRA’s heaviest steam locomotive and has the best traction, Tsao said, adding that railway fans and steam-train enthusiasts can order tickets online starting at 10am tomorrow.
Passenger numbers for each tour are capped at 260, he said.
To celebrate the depot’s 100th anniversary, the TRA has also introduced a new boxed lunch featuring braised pork belly, a Changhua favorite, and is available now at the Changhua and Taichung TRA stations, and at the high-speed rail station in Taichung.
The agency said that it recruited a chef in Taichung who selected top-quality pork belly, which is fried until golden brown, and seasoned with sugar, garlic, spring onions and spices. She developed a marinade using soy sauce and rice wine, which is boiled before adding the pork belly and pickled Chinese mustard.
The pork must be marinaded for about three hours for optimum flavor, the TRA said.
Side dishes include fried boiled peanuts with edamame, fried king oyster mushrooms with salted duck eggs, spiced corned eggs, fresh vegetables and fried yam rolls.
Only 80 pork belly bentos are being sold daily, it said.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The