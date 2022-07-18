Taiwan is seeking to revive its international tourism industry as part of its efforts to revitalize the nation’s economy after a COVID-19 pandemic-related downturn, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.
Tsai made the remarks in an address in her capacity as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson at the party’s national congress in Taipei ahead of the Nov. 26 local elections.
The government would “seize opportunities to revitalize the economy, carefully evaluate a timeline for lifting border restrictions and endeavor to attract international tourists to Taiwan,” she said.
Photo: CNA
The congress was themed on “Unite Taiwan, take good care of the future,” which Tsai said is also the DPP’s mission, adding that the party is capable of “leading Taiwan to the world stage amid an ever-changing environment.”
The party has selected a team that “does things well,” she said.
The team features the strongest and most experienced candidates, who have a passion for serving the public, she said.
Photo: Reuters
While Tsai and her party swept the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) made strong gains in the 2018 local elections.
Tsai said 2018 was a “profound lesson.”
“However, we all know very well that the people taught us a lesson because they want us to be better,” she said. “If the DPP wins [the elections], Taiwan is sure to win.”
Attendants of the congress included Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), New Taipei mayoral candidate Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), Taichung mayoral candidate Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Keelung mayoral candidate Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應), Yilan County commissioner candidate Chiang Tsung-yuan (江聰淵), Hsinchu mayoral candidate Shen Hui-hung (沈慧虹), Miaoli County commissioner candidate Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎), Changhua County commissioner candidate Huang Shiou-fang (黃秀芳), Nantou County commissioner candidate Frida Tsai (蔡培慧), Yunlin County commissioner candidate Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), Chiayi mayoral candidate Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), Pingtung County commissioner candidate Chou Chun-mi (周春米), Hualien County commissioner candidate Kolas Yotaka and Taitung County commissioner candidate Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪).
Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), who are running for re-election, also took part in the congress.
The KMT is scheduled to hold its national congress in Taoyuan on Aug. 28.
Additional reporting by Cheng Ming-hsiang
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I
Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday. The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year. Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top