Tsai touts tourism revival at DPP national congress

‘WIN FOR TAIWAN’: The DPP has nominated the strongest and most experienced candidates for the local elections on Nov. 26, President Tsai Ing-wen said

By Chen Yun and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer AND agencies





Taiwan is seeking to revive its international tourism industry as part of its efforts to revitalize the nation’s economy after a COVID-19 pandemic-related downturn, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Tsai made the remarks in an address in her capacity as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson at the party’s national congress in Taipei ahead of the Nov. 26 local elections.

The government would “seize opportunities to revitalize the economy, carefully evaluate a timeline for lifting border restrictions and endeavor to attract international tourists to Taiwan,” she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, front row center, in her capacity as Democratic Progressive Party chairperson is flanked by party candidates running in the Nov. 26 local elections at the party’s national congress in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The congress was themed on “Unite Taiwan, take good care of the future,” which Tsai said is also the DPP’s mission, adding that the party is capable of “leading Taiwan to the world stage amid an ever-changing environment.”

The party has selected a team that “does things well,” she said.

The team features the strongest and most experienced candidates, who have a passion for serving the public, she said.

People react during the ruling Democratic Progressive Party`s annual congress in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Reuters

While Tsai and her party swept the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) made strong gains in the 2018 local elections.

Tsai said 2018 was a “profound lesson.”

“However, we all know very well that the people taught us a lesson because they want us to be better,” she said. “If the DPP wins [the elections], Taiwan is sure to win.”

Attendants of the congress included Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), New Taipei mayoral candidate Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), Taichung mayoral candidate Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Keelung mayoral candidate Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應), Yilan County commissioner candidate Chiang Tsung-yuan (江聰淵), Hsinchu mayoral candidate Shen Hui-hung (沈慧虹), Miaoli County commissioner candidate Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎), Changhua County commissioner candidate Huang Shiou-fang (黃秀芳), Nantou County commissioner candidate Frida Tsai (蔡培慧), Yunlin County commissioner candidate Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), Chiayi mayoral candidate Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), Pingtung County commissioner candidate Chou Chun-mi (周春米), Hualien County commissioner candidate Kolas Yotaka and Taitung County commissioner candidate Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪).

Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), who are running for re-election, also took part in the congress.

The KMT is scheduled to hold its national congress in Taoyuan on Aug. 28.

Additional reporting by Cheng Ming-hsiang