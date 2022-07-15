The Pingtung Forest District Office is to hold a series of eight events offering residents a cash bounty to help remove an invasive plant nicknamed “mile-a-minute vine” and “green cancer” because of its rampant growth.
Mikania micrantha thrives in humid, sunny climates, and is commonly found in orchards, fallow fields and on mountainsides at elevations below 1,000m, the forestry office said in a news release.
Listed among the world’s 100 most invasive species, the vines grow densely on native plants and trees, smothering them by blocking their access to sunlight, the office said.
Photo courtesy of the Pingtung Forest District Office via CNA
The vines are extremely hard to eradicate, as even small branches that fall to the ground can grow into new plants, it said.
To control their spread before its blossoming season starts in winter, the office is to pay residents NT$5 per 1kg of M. micrantha that they bring in from the wild during the eight events, it said.
The “vines for cash” events are to be held at the township offices in Majhou Township (滿州) on Wednesday and in Mudan Township (牡丹) on July 27, in Laiyi Township’s (來義) Gulou Village (古樓) on Aug. 5, and at the Jian Gong Community Activity Center in Shinpi Township (新埤) on Aug. 8, the office said.
The serious would continue in Kaohsiung — at Jingyi Elementary School in Neimen District (內門) on Aug. 9, at the Yuanfu Neighborhood Community Development Association in Qishan District (旗山) on Aug. 11, at the Chung Hsing Neighborhood Activity Center in Liugui District (六龜) on Aug. 15 and at the Long Hsing Neighborhood Office Aug. 22, it said.
Cash bounties would also be paid year round at the Forestry Bureau offices in Qishan and Liugui, as well as the offices in Pingtung County’s Chaochou (潮州) and Hengchun (恆春) townships every Tuesday and Thursday, the office said.
Additional information on the events can be found on the Pingtung Forestry District Office’s Facebook page.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PROVOCATIVE TALK: A Chinese general demanded that the US cease ‘collusion’ with Taiwan, saying that any ‘wanton provocation’ would be met with a ‘firm counterattack’ China’s military yesterday said it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior US senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The exercises, announced by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by Taiwan and the US, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) said in a statement. Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday in the northern part of the waterway, a Taiwan source briefed on the
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I