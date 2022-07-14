The Taiwan Railway Labor Union on Tuesday said it would go on strike during the Mid-Autumn Festival in September if the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) fails to address low wages and guarantee that there will be no pay cuts after a planned restructuring.
The TRA must guarantee its employees reasonable salaries and benefits, to which they are entitled, before it is transformed into a state-run corporation, the union said.
The union last month asked for a 50 percent wage hike for all TRA workers, after the Legislative Yuan in May passed a bill to transform the TRA into a state-run corporation by 2024.
Photo: CNA
The plan aims to address public calls to reform the debt-ridden agency following two deadly train crashes in 2018 and last year.
The union is negotiating with the TRA to finalize 16 subsidiary regulations in the bill detailing the treatment of employees.
It has also called on the agency to provide a breakdown of a planned NT$80 billion (US$2.68 billion) capital injection for the proposed corporation.
The TRA has not explained how the money would be used, the union said, adding that it is concerned that its members’ benefits would not be guaranteed.
The union has urged the TRA to stipulate in the subsidiary regulations that it would not reduce the salaries of its employees, regardless of whether the planned corporation’s responsibilities affect its profits.
Asked about the union’s statement on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said “the agency’s revenue is about NT$24 billion per year, while its personnel costs are approximately NT$16 billion per year. The entire revenue would be used to cover personnel costs if every employee was given a 50 percent raise. It would be impossible.”
A company can be profitable only if it can keep personnel expenses to under 50 percent of total operating costs, he said.
However, Wang said that he supports raising the salaries of entry-level workers at the TRA, which he said are excessively low.
“Any big salary increase should be discussed after the railway corporation generates profit, or the corporation would accumulate a huge amount of debt in its initial phase. This is not the purpose of corporatizing the railway agency,” he said.
TRA has not responded to the union’s statement.
The union went on a strike on May 1, although the labor action caused less disruption to the TRA’s services than had been expected.
Additional reporting by Shelley Shan
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
TAIWAN SUPPORTER: The visit by Rick Scott, who has cosigned several Taiwan-friendly senate bills, comes after six of his peers visited the nation earlier this year US Senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon for a two-day visit. Scott, who serves on the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, is the seventh US senator to visit Taiwan this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Republican senator from Florida was greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). Scott is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during his visit, the ministry said, adding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was to host a banquet to welcome him. Scott would also have a
Taoyuan prosecutors have indicted a Jhongli District (中壢) police officer for allegedly throwing a female music teacher to the ground and handcuffing her after she refused to submit to questioning. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office had initially declined to press charges, but the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office ordered local authorities in December last year to conduct a second review after the music teacher, Chan Hui-ling (詹慧玲), filed an appeal. On April 22 last year, a police officer, surnamed Yeh (葉), approached Chan as she was walking near Jhongli Railway Station and attempted to question her, asking her name, if she lived nearby
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came