Ukrainian refugee children sing for Taiwanese delegation on Slovakia trip

Staff writer, with CNA





A delegation of Taiwanese legislators in Slovakia visited Ukrainian children who took refuge in the central European country in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their homeland, Taiwan’s representative office in Bratislava said on Friday.

The lawmakers from the Legislative Yuan’s Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association visited a Ukrainian child refugee education center, which was set up through donations from Taiwan, the representative office said in a statement.

The Taiwanese lawmakers were touched as they listened to the Ukrainian children sing their national anthem and perform Ukrainian folk songs, the representative office said.

From left, Democratic Progressive Party legislators Shen Fa-huei, Michelle Lin, Hsu Chih-chieh and Wang Ting-yu on Friday visit a daycare center in Slovakia for child refugees from Ukraine. Photo: CNA

The visiting legislators expressed their hope to the children that the war would end soon so that they could go home.

Slovakia is one of the first stops for the association after being established on June 9.

The delegation, which was in Slovakia from Tuesday to Friday, is headed by Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and includes Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠), Michelle Lin(林楚茵) and Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄), all from the Democratic Progressive Party.

They were invited to visit Slovakia by Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik, who led a parliamentary delegation to Taipei last month.

The delegation visited Bratislava Castle, accompanied by Laurencik, Peter Osusky, who serves as chairman of the Slovakia-Taiwan Parliamentary Group, and lawmakers Tomas Lehotsky and Andrej Stancik, the representative office said in a statement.

The trip to Slovakia marked an important milestone between Taipei and Bratislava, as it took place one month after Laurencik led his delegation to Taiwan, indicating a warm friendship between both countries, the office said.

During his visit to Taiwan from June 5 to 10, Laurencik voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs, and urged for further development of ties.

Meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on June 7, Laurencik said Slovakia would stand with Taiwan as it resists strong powers that threaten democracy, adding that Taiwan and Slovakia had gone through long and difficult journeys to achieve democracy.

Taiwan and Slovakia the next day signed an agreement on Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Commercial Matters, the first of its kind signed by Taiwan with an EU country.

Lawmakers in Taiwan often make overseas visits during the summer when the Legislative Yuan is in recess.