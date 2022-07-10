Paraguayan students from Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University expressed eagerness to promote Taiwan following a ceremony on Friday to celebrate their completion of three semesters of a Taiwan-based study exchange.
The university, a joint venture between Taiwan and Paraguay, is located in the Paraguayan city of Luque.
At a ceremony held at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech), which hosted the students since March last year, about 100 Paraguayan students celebrated the completion of their exchange program, which involved academic courses, business visits and cultural events that gave them opportunities to learn about Taiwanese values and society.
Civil engineering student Sebastian Estigarribia Romeo said that the key point to take home is that “Taiwan can help.”
“Paraguay is also willing to accept that help, and [we should] let other countries know that Taiwan is capable of helping. Taiwan has a lot to teach to the rest of the world,” he said.
Romeo said that he is looking forward to applying what he has learned from Taiwan’s advanced civil engineering when he graduates in Paraguay in six months.
Milko Gutierrez, a computer science and information engineering student, said a large portion of his studies has been based on programming and artificial intelligence.
“I would love to keep researching about artificial intelligence models. I would love to work in that area in Paraguay, but if there are none, I would love to build one myself,” Gutierrez said.
He said he will highly recommend to his home country’s young people to study at the polytechnic and take the opportunities to engage in the exchange program in Taiwan.
Another computer science student, Abel Ferreira Roig Ocampos, who is a wheelchair user, commended the accessibility of Taipei’s infrastructure, which he said makes traveling easy.
“Especially with the MRT and the buses ... [they are] very well prepared for my wheelchair,” he said. “In my country, it was very difficult for me to go out alone, but here I could very easily.”
Taiwan will hopefully continue to give Paraguayan students opportunities to study in the country, Roig said, adding that he hopes the relationship between the two countries remains strong.
“I, for example, am not 100 percent sure about where I will go for my masters, but maybe I could come back here to Taiwan,” Roig said.
At the ceremony, Taiwan Tech president Yen Jia-yush (顏家鈺) commended the Paraguayan students for undertaking the exchange program, and said he believes that the knowledge and experience they gained in Taiwan will provide advantages in their lives.
“I hope that you will find your dream jobs after graduation, contribute to your country, help build up Paraguay, but don’t forget Taiwan and what we have achieved here together,” Yen said. “I wish you a bright future and everlasting friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay.”
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also attended the ceremony and said it was satisfying to see the talented young students thrive in the study exchange.
“Education has been at the root of Taiwan’s national development. By cultivating outstanding talent in science and technology, Taiwan and Paraguay are sowing the seeds of future growth, prosperity and friendship,” Tsai said.
The first entrance exams at the polytechnic in Paraguay were held in March 2019, with 255 potential students competing for 109 spots, the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan said.
With the aim of cultivating engineering and technological talent in Paraguay, the polytechnic admits about 100 new students annually, with freshman and sophomore classes held in the South American country.
The students’ junior year and the first semester of their senior year are completed in Taiwan, with the first batch of students having arrived last year.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might