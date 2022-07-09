Youth taking more antidepressants

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: The trend is inevitable given modern lifestyles, but young people tend to seek medical help more than older people, an official said The number of people under the age of 30 in Taiwan taking antidepressants increased 16.1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, the National Health Insurance 2020 Gender Statistical Report found. The number of people taking antidepressants has been increasing since 2011, and reached 1,468,716 in 2020, up 5.1 percent from 2019, said the report, which was released in May. The number of women using antidepressants always far exceeds that of men, it said. The growth rate stabilized after 2017, but a year-on-year increase in people taking antidepressants can be seen in all age groups, especially those under the age of 30, it

By Wu Liang-yi and Liu Tzu-hsuan