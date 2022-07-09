POLITICS
Race switch rumored
Former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), who had said he would contest this year’s Taipei mayoral election, has been convinced by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to run for mayor of New Taipei City, a party insider said yesterday. Tsai, who is Democratic Progressive Party chairperson, spoke with Lin yesterday, the source said, adding that Lin also received telephone calls from other top DPP officials who urged him to run as the party’s candidate against New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Lin was moved by Tsai’s continual prodding, with the two having conversed on the matter several times before, the source said. The DPP is expected to finalize the details and make an official announcement on Wednesday, the source added.
SOCIETY
Population decline continues
The nation’s population continued to decline last month, with the number of people falling 1.2 percent year-on-year, household registration data released by the Ministry of the Interior yesterday showed. The total population stood at 23,186,278 at the end of last month, down by 301,231 from the same month last year and a drop of 0.8 percent, or 189,036 people, compared with six months earlier, the data showed. The month also had the most deaths — 21,033 — in the past six months, exceeding 20,000 for the first time in the past year. The 10,943 births last month, a crude birthrate of 5.74 per 1,000 people, brought the number of live births in Taiwan to 67,149 in the first six months this year, down 9 percent from the same period last year. Taiwan’s population shrank for the first time on record in 2020, with 165,249 births and 173,156 deaths, previous data showed.
EMPLOYMENT
Online services expanded
Migrant workers in Taiwan and their employers can now check online to track the progress of their employment-related documents, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday. The new system has a multilingual user interface that makes it easier for migrant workers to navigate the Web site in their native language and check the status of their work permit applications and employment renewal records, the ministry said. Migrant workers can also download some employment documents from the site, it said. With the launch of the new system, migrant workers can easily track and obtain their certificates of employment and employer transfer records online, once they log into the system, the ministry said. Employers can log in on the Workforce Development Agency’s (www.wda.gov.tw) application system to access foreign worker application documents, it said.
TRAVEL
Holiday flights announced
Bookings for 1,030 flights connecting Taiwan and its outlying islands from Sept. 8 to 12, which covers the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday weekend, are to open at 9am on Monday, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. To satisfy customer demand around and during the days off on Sept. 9 to 11, 96,172 seats would be available on flights between Taiwan proper and Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, the CAA said. There would be 53,288 seats on 552 flights on Taiwan-Penghu routes, while Taiwan-Kinmen and Taiwan-Lienchiang routes would have 33,384 seats on 338 flights and 9,500 seats on 140 flights respectively, it said.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: The trend is inevitable given modern lifestyles, but young people tend to seek medical help more than older people, an official said The number of people under the age of 30 in Taiwan taking antidepressants increased 16.1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, the National Health Insurance 2020 Gender Statistical Report found. The number of people taking antidepressants has been increasing since 2011, and reached 1,468,716 in 2020, up 5.1 percent from 2019, said the report, which was released in May. The number of women using antidepressants always far exceeds that of men, it said. The growth rate stabilized after 2017, but a year-on-year increase in people taking antidepressants can be seen in all age groups, especially those under the age of 30, it