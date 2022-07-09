Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday.
Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech.
Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group of the Japanese Diet. When asked by reporters about the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — which are also claimed by Japan, where they are known as the Senkaku Islands — he said that “given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems.”
Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) office issued a statement yesterday saying that he met with Abe at the Presidential Office in 2010 and 2011 during visits to Taiwan.
Establishing the Sapporo branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan in 2009, resuming direct flights between Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in 2010, and signing the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Accord in 2013 were major milestones in Taiwan-Japan relations and proof of Abe’s friendliness toward Taiwan, the office said.
Photo: screen grab from Twitter
During Abe’s second term, he said that “Taiwan is Japan’s friend” when answering inquiries from the Diet, and later said that “Taiwan is an important partner and friend, which shares [Japan’s] general values.”
Abe still closely followed Taiwanese issues after stepping down in 2020, notably saying in February that a “Taiwan emergency is a Japan emergency,” and calling on the US to abandon its “strategic ambiguity” policy by declaring that it would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.
Last year, Abe was instrumental in Tokyo donating 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan.
“Taiwan is Japan’s important, old friend. It’s only natural to provide vaccines when such a country is facing difficulties,” he said at the time.
Ten years before, Taiwan made the largest donation of money after a massive earthquake struck Japan on March 11, 2011, and the nation donated masks to Japan after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which Abe said that “Japan must not forget.”
In addition to befriending cross-party politicians, Abe’s friendly relationship with former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) is also well-known.
Lee’s daughter, Annie Lee (李安妮), yesterday said the Lee Teng-hui Foundation had planned to invite Abe to a seminar this month.
While Taipei and Tokyo lack official diplomatic ties, informal diplomatic relations are stronger than ever thanks to Abe’s support, Annie Lee said, adding that news of his assassination was “heartrending.”
Agriculture and Food Agency Director-General Hu Jong-i (胡忠一), who had been posted in Japan for several years, said that Abe and his brother Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi used to attend national day celebrations arranged by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, adding that Abe particularly loved Taiwanese fruit.
Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) wrote on Facebook that Abe strongly supported the county’s pineapples and groupers, and sent a letter to thank Pan in May after receiving pineapples grown in Pingtung.
Abe’s death was “was not only Japan’s loss, but a loss for the world,” Pan said.
Additional reporting by Yang Yuan-ting and Lo Hsin-chen
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: The trend is inevitable given modern lifestyles, but young people tend to seek medical help more than older people, an official said The number of people under the age of 30 in Taiwan taking antidepressants increased 16.1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, the National Health Insurance 2020 Gender Statistical Report found. The number of people taking antidepressants has been increasing since 2011, and reached 1,468,716 in 2020, up 5.1 percent from 2019, said the report, which was released in May. The number of women using antidepressants always far exceeds that of men, it said. The growth rate stabilized after 2017, but a year-on-year increase in people taking antidepressants can be seen in all age groups, especially those under the age of 30, it