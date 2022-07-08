Outgoing Slovak Representative to Taiwan Martin Podstavek was on Tuesday awarded a state honor in recognition of his efforts to bolster bilateral relations during his five-year tenure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
In a ceremony at the ministry’s Taipei headquarters, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) presented the Grand Medal of Diplomacy to Podstavek, head of the Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei, which represents Slovakian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.
Since assuming office in 2017, Podstavek has played a significant role in furthering the relationship between Taiwan and Slovakia in a range of areas, Tseng said during the ceremony.
Photo: CNA
The two countries have since 2017 become close partners sharing democratic values, and are, hand-in-hand, facing the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tseng added.
Over the past few years, relations between Taiwan and Slovakia have reached new heights, following Bratislava’s donation of 160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan last year, and the visits of Slovak State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy Karol Galek and Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik to Taiwan, he said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in October last year visited Slovakia, where he delivered a public address, he said.
Tseng highlighted the joint efforts of Podstavek and his wife, Chen Liang Podstavek (梁晨), in promoting language and cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Slovakia.
He said the envoy has laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial relations between the two sides.
Podstavek called Taiwan a beacon of democracy, saying that despite the great geographical distance between the two nations, both have undergone similar processes of democratization.
Taiwan is a trustworthy friend of Slovakia, and Taipei and Bratislava have helped each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
He also thanked Taiwan for donating US$2.5 million to Slovakia to help Ukrainian refugees in his country.
A number of bilateral economic and judicial agreements, and memorandums of understanding were signed during his tenure, Podstavake said.
Podstavek said he is leaving with fond memories of Taiwan.
Ceremonies for outgoing ambassadors and foreign representatives are usually hosted by the nation’s foreign minister, but Wu was unable to attend the event as he is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday last week.
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
VIRUS TRACES: Macau is not following international standards, with the WHO saying that COVID-19 cannot be transmitted on packaging, the Council of Agriculture said Macau on Saturday placed a ban on mango imports from a Taiwanese company after traces of the COVID-19 virus were allegedly detected in a shipment, the second such ban in two days. The Macau Municipal Affairs Bureau placed a one-week suspension on the unnamed company’s imports after samples collected from external packaging of its products allegedly tested positive for the nucleic acid of SARS-CoV-2. The batches of mangoes from which the samples were collected have been destroyed, the bureau said, adding that the ban is “aimed at protecting Macau residents instead of targeting specific countries or regions.” However, there is “currently no evidence