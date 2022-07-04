The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 32,567 new local COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths from the disease.
The deaths were people aged in their 20s to 90s. Eighty-five of them had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, one was unvaccinated and two had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the center said.
Forty-two of the deceased were unvaccinated, it added.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The CECC said that 63 previously reported COVID-19 cases had developed severe symptoms, while 135 had developed moderate symptoms.
Among the severe cases were two children who have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), neither of whom had chronic illnesses, the CECC said.
One of them was a five-year-old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4, and almost a month later, on June 2, developed a fever, cough and loss of appetite, and began vomiting, it said.
He was taken to a hospital on June 8, after his lymph nodes became swollen and he developed a rash on his legs, the CECC said.
The child was diagnosed with MIS-C and admitted to an intensive care unit, but has since recovered and been discharged from the hospital, the center said.
The other MIS-C case was a seven-year-old girl who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5, but later in the month lost her appetite for several days, and had a stomach ache, before developing a fever and vomiting, it said.
The girl was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday last week, where she was still being treated, it said, adding that her fever had subsided.
So far this year, 80 children under the age of 13 have developed severe illnesses after contracting COVID-19, and 20 of them have died, the CECC said.
New Taipei City yesterday recorded the highest number of domestic cases with 4,666, followed by Taichung with 4,448 and Kaohsiung with 3,886.
Taoyuan recorded 3,212 cases, Tainan 2,894, Taipei 2,722, Changhua County 2,004, Pingtung County 1,264, Yunlin County 867, Hsinchu County 859, Miaoli County 789, Hsinchu City 764, Yilan County 763, Nantou County 680 and Chiayi County 674.
Hualien County reported 477 cases, Keelung 463, Chiayi City 411, Taitung County 347, Penghu County 193, Kinmen County 156 and Lienchiang County 28.
The nation has recorded 3,870,528 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 3,855,561 local cases.
With yesterday’s reported deaths, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities has risen to 6,956.
