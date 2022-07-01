The Centers for Disease Control yesterday issued travel alerts for 44 states that have reported monkeypox cases that were domestically transmitted or of unknown origin.
Since May, 5,022 cases of the disease, which mostly occurred in Africa in previous years, have been reported in 55 states worldwide, with the UK, Germany, Spain, France and Portugal as of yesterday confirming the highest case numbers, the CDC said.
In 11 of those 55 states, including Taiwan, only imported cases have been recorded, the CDC said.
Photo: AFP / Brian W.J. Mahy, BSc, MA, PhD, ScD, DSc / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Taiwan has issued a level 2 travel health notice, the second-highest in its three-tier system, for the 44 states that have posted domestic cases or cases of unknown origin, cautioning travelers to take enhanced precautions, the CDC said.
The 44 states are the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Israel, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Greece, Latvia, Malta, Georgia, Luxembourg, the US, Canada, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, the Republic of the Congo, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.
On Friday last week, Taiwan reported its first and thus far only case of monkeypox — a man who had returned from Germany.
Symptoms of the disease include a fever, chills, a headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion, followed a few days later by a rash that turns into blisters, before forming scabs that eventually fall off.
The virus can spread through close contact with an infected animal or person, and transmission occurs through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, body fluids or other materials contaminated with the virus, the CDC said.
The CDC earlier advised people to avoid contact with animals that might carry the disease, such as rodents and primates, when visiting places where the virus is spreading.
People should avoid contact with infected individuals, the CDC said.
People who develop symptoms of the disease should seek medical attention as soon as possible and inform medical personnel of their recent travel and contact history, the CDC said.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,