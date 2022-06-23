The Taitung County Government has allowed growers of organic rice to burn straw to drive out black bug infestation in Guanshan Township (關山).
The traditional method of fighting insects with fire and smoke, which has been banned over air pollution concerns, was conditionally revived to protect the second crop of rice from the bugs, the county government wrote in a news release on Saturday.
Starting on Monday, organic farmers, who cannot use pesticides, were permitted to burn straw in their fields between 8am and 5pm every day until the end of the month, it said.
An estimated 220 million bugs have eaten 70 percent of the affected area’s crops this year, Taitung Agriculture Department Director Hsu Chia-hao (許家豪) said.
The bugs — which have infested 110 hectares of rice paddies supplying the Zi-yuan Rice Husking Factory — were first observed in the second harvest last year, he said.
Synthetic pesticides would have been highly effective under normal circumstances, but the affected farmers cannot utilize them due to organic certification rules, Hsu said, adding that organic cures did not show promising results during testing.
Bonfires were authorized following reports that the bug population is increasing 20-fold per season, he said.
Burning straw in the fields would disrupt the reproductive cycle of the insects and reduce their population, he said.
However, the department is working on a better long-term solution, Hsu added.
Local farmers must obtain a permit before burning straw, he said, adding that only those who have an organic farming certification for more than 50 hectares would be eligible.
The permits would also need to be signed by the township office and the local farmers’ association, he said.
Anyone who burns straw without a permit, outside the assigned time or within 50m of Provincial Highway No. 9, would be prosecuted, Hsu said.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
ALARM GROWS: US officials are concerned that China’s claim that the Taiwan Strait is an internal waterway is a deliberate effort to muddy the legal status of Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not “international waters” and is increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts over the past few months. In the past, while China regularly protested US military moves in the Taiwan Strait, the legal status of the waters was not a regular talking point in meetings with US officials. The timing of the assertion is causing alarm within the
TAIPEI PROTEST INSTIGATED: Taiwanese unification advocates gathered at the Japan association office, urged on by the Chinese media, an official said A national security official earlier this week warned of Beijing’s “trifecta” strategy of intimidating other countries, after Japan was rebuked for reportedly planning to station an active-duty defense attache at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association over the summer. The Sankei Shimbun on June 4 reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense was for the first time considering dispatching a serving civilian rather than a retired official to the association amid intensifying Chinese pressure in the Taiwan Strait. Tokyo has traditionally sent a retired military officer to serve as an unofficial liaison at the association, the newspaper said. Although Tokyo declined to comment officially on