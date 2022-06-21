Celebration Canada to feature music, fashion show, food

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Canada Day celebrations are to return on Saturday following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Celebration Canada outdoor event is to take place at the Taipei Expo Park from 1pm to 9pm and admission is free.

Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jordan Reeves first made the announcement on June 6.

Shawn DeVries, a Canadian who has been running an English-language school in Miaoli City for more than 20 years, said he would attend the event because it feels important to have Canada Day celebrations at an outdoor setting.

“In the past I’ve made several treks from Miaoli to Taipei on ... Canada Day ... to enjoy some Canadian camaraderie, tasty treats, and some music, rekindling some of those distant memories,” he told the Taipei Times.

“After the past two years of living through the pandemic, I’m ready to make that trek to Taipei Expo Park this year,” he said.

DeVries said it is a Canadian tradition to head outside for picnic and barbecue on July 1 to enjoy nature, “surrounded by trees, green grass, winds and clouds in the sky — for the great outdoors.”

This year’s Canada Day event is to have a special feature — the “Haute Coutures in Canadian” fashion show combining a Taiwan Super Model contest at 4:45pm, organizers said.

People can try poutine (fries with cheese curds and gravy), beavertail and other traditional Canadian fare, while enjoying musical performances and the fashion show along with Canadian beer, which would be supplied by Taiwanese and Canadian food and beverage vendors at the site, said the organizers, which include the trade office, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, Northland Power and Air Canada.

This year’s event is to feature musical performances by the Canada Day All Star Band, The Rockits (blues), Jim Hauer (folk rock), Pangolin (rock), Infrasound (funk/soul) and Balkazar (Balkan funk), the organizers added.