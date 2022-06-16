New Taipei City is to open an annual worker-focused singing contest to migrant workers for the first time this year, giving them a chance to win the NT$300,000 cash prize at the event’s 16th edition, the city’s Labor Affairs Department said on Tuesday.
The Labor Star Singing Competition, which begins with a preliminary round on July 23, is to include a “migrant group” category for people who have lived or worked in New Taipei City in the past three years.
The event’s other categories — which are open only to Taiwanese — are the “vitality star group” for workers aged 18 to 45 and the “charming star group” for those aged 46 or older.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department
Registration started on Monday and is to run until 6pm on July 15.
The preliminary round for migrant workers is to be held on Aug. 7, with each competitor singing one of 140 songs listed on the event’s Web site, the department said.
Only songs in Chinese or Taiwanese are listed to promote the nation’s musical culture, Labor Education and Recreation Division Director Lee Wen-huan (李文煥) said.
Competitors would be judged on their pitch skills (40 percent), tone and emotion (40 percent), dramatic performance (10 percent) and styling (10 percent).
The top 20 migrant worker contestants would advance to the semi-finals, which are to take place on Aug. 28, the department said.
The top 10 in the semi-finals would advance to the finals on Sept. 25, where the winner would be awarded NT$30,000, while prizes of NT$20,000, NT$15,000, NT$10,000 and NT$6,000 would go to the second to fifth-placed finishers. Those ranked sixth to 10th would each receive a prize of NT$3,000.
Ministry of Labor data showed that 86,870 migrant workers were registered in New Taipei City as of the end of April.
