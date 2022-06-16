‘One person’ rule remains: CECC

NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said.

More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head.

People line up to check in their luggage at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) yesterday. Photo: CNA

Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether family members can return to the quarantine location to live with the traveler during their four-day self-disease prevention period.

That would not be allowed, Lo said, adding that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 pose too great of a risk to local communities.

Infected travelers might still be in the incubation period during the self-disease prevention period, so those quarantining at home are required to conform to the “one person per household” rule, he said.

Another newly implemented rule is that travelers can be picked up by friends or family members at the airport and take a private vehicle to their quarantine location, he said.

Those travelers should tick the “pick up by family’s or friends’ or facilities’ vehicle” box in the Quarantine System for Entry form and take personal protective measures in the private vehicle, Lo said.

Many people have also asked whether travelers can change locations between their quarantine and self-disease prevention periods, he said.

This would be possible as long as they conform to the “one person per household” principle and apply with the local government, he said.

The CECC advises travelers to stay in the same location throughout the seven days, but if they need to change locations, they should apply with the local government at their intended self-disease prevention location, Lo said.

They would have to sign a form and can only change location once, he said.

“Necessary outings” that are allowed during self-disease prevention include going to work, buying daily necessities, making visits, giving lectures and attending meetings based on contractual obligations, Lo said.

People must wear a mask at all times during those outings, practice social distancing, and avoid crowded spaces and direct contact with strangers, he said.

If a traveler who is staying at a quarantine hotel for self-disease prevention does not return during the night or has gone missing, the hotel is required to file a report with the local government the next morning, he said.

Those who breach self-disease prevention rules might face penalties based on the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), he said.