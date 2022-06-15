TRAVEL
CAL offers more flights
China Airlines (CAL) yesterday said it would start offering more international flights next month in anticipation of growing post-COVID-19 demand. As many countries are easing their border regulations, CAL said it would gradually increase its passenger flights in the third quarter, with the aim of reaching 150 flights per week, which would be a 40 percent jump. Starting next month, CAL said it would operate a daily flight on its mainstay route between Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and Haneda in Tokyo. It would also schedule more flights to other Japanese destinations, including Narita airport outside Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka, it added. In a news release, CAL said it would also fly daily to Seoul from August, and expand its services to Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, China, the US, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, New Zealand and Australia.
FOOD SAFETY
Dodgy broccoli halted
Several shipments of broccoli from Thailand and Vietnam recently failed customs inspections because they were found to contain excessive levels of either heavy metals or pesticide residues, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. A total of 13 shipments had been rejected recently at customs, an FDA report on substandard food imports said. They included one batch of broccoli from Thailand and two from Vietnam, which exceeded the safety levels for residues of heavy metals, the FDA said. Another shipment of broccoli from Vietnam was found to contain excessive pesticide residues, it added. Consequently, it said, customs will step up checks of food products brought in by the four importers of the broccoli, from the standard 2 to 10 percent of shipments to about 20 to 50 percent. Meanwhile, a batch of Hericium erinaceus**, known locally as monkey head mushrooms, imported from China, was also found to be contaminated with high levels of pesticide residues, the FDA said, adding that it was the 13th time in six months that had occurred with imports of the product from China.
DIPLOMACY
Thai, Canada envoys named
Taiwan External Trade Development Council vice chairman Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) was on Monday named the new representative to Thailand, a post that became vacant last year when his predecessor fell ill and resigned. Chuang, who is also chairman of the Taipei World Trade Center, is to head the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Bangkok, an announcement by the Presidential Office said. Chuang, 66, had served as Cabinet spokesman, deputy minister of the Overseas Compatriot Affairs Council and one term as legislator from 2005 to 2008. The Presidential Office has also named Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) as the new representative to Canada. Tseng’s previous positions include representative to the EU and Belgium (2017-2020), deputy head of the National Security Council (2016-2017) and deputy secretary-general at the Presidential Office (2016).
MEDIA
Layoffs at Apple Online
Apple Online, the sister Web site of Hong Kong’s now-
defunct Apple Daily newspaper, plans to lay off 280 employees in August, a Taipei Department of Labor official said yesterday. Chen Kun-hung (陳昆鴻), head of the department’s Employment Security Division, said that based on a layoff plan Apple Online submitted to the agency on Friday, it plans to terminate 280 employees on Aug. 9. The 60-day advance notification provided is in line with the Worker Protection of Mass Redundancy Act (大量解僱勞工保護法), Chen said, adding that some Apple Online employees have reported hearing the news, but have not yet received official notification.
