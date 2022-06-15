The National Women’s League (NWL) on Sunday said it would respond once it receives formal notice of a lawsuit filed by authorities alleging it has failed to vacate or pay for continued use of its repossessed premises in Taipei.
The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee in May last year ordered the league’s charitable arm, the NWL Foundation for Social Welfare, to return the Mei Ling Building (美齡樓) in Taipei after determining that the land was an improperly sold national asset.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had sold the land in Zhongzheng District (中正) to the foundation for NT$1.05 billion (US$35.3 million).
Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times
The league had immediately filed for an injunction to prevent the building being repossessed, which the Supreme Administrative Court in July last year overturned, ordering its immediate repossession.
The National Property Administration (NPA) then allegedly notified the foundation that it should pay NT$1.06 million per month for use of the property, which the foundation reportedly believed should be charged to the NWL.
An NPA official on Sunday said the agency’s Taipei branch had in January filed a civil suit at the Taipei District Court seeking NT$129.4 million from the league and foundation for the presumptive 10-year use of the property plus back pay for the past 10 months of “illegal occupation.”
The agency had to turn to the courts to decide who is to pay, as the NWL and its foundation could not come to a decision on their own, they added.
According to the NPA, the foundation owes NT$1.68 million for occupying the building from Aug. 26 to Oct. 13 last year.
After Oct. 14, the league and its foundation owed NT$1.06 million monthly for use of the premises, totaling NT$8.51 million for the past eight months, it added, and totaling NT$10.19 million for the previous 10 months.
Past use of the building, as well as NT$1.06 million monthly for 10 years, comes to a total of NT$129.4 million, in addition to court fees of NT$1.11 million.
However, the court has yet to set a date for the hearing, the official said.
League chairwoman Joanna Lei (雷倩) said the group has not yet received notice of the suit and would respond through its lawyers once confirmed.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) on Sunday accused the league of failing to heed its responsibility to realize historical justice.
The Mei Ling Building has already been determined to be an ill-gotten state asset and returned to the public, but the NWL is refusing to return it and has not paid for the right to occupy the premises, Lai said.
“If the NWL still has a sense of shame, it should vacate the building and find another place to work instead of continuing to occupy public property,” he said.
He also called on the NPA to “toughen up” and on the court to handle the matter as soon as possible, as the NT$1.06 million in monthly fees would compound quickly.
The Mei Ling Building stands in the heart of Taipei and, if returned to the government, could soon serve a better use, Lai added.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the