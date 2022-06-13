The fuel usage fee for tour bus and car rental service operators is to be reduced, or in some cases waived, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
The policy, to take effect in the third quarter, is part of the government’s stimulus measures for the transportation sector, it said.
Tour bus operators would only pay 50 percent of the fee if they have a vehicle dispatch rate of 70 percent or more, while the entire charge would be waived for companies whose vehicle dispatch rate is below 70 percent, it said.
Photo: CNA
Operators would on average save NT$4,000 to NT$10,000 per tour bus, the ministry said.
Car rental operators, which generally have a long-term clientele, would be charged half the fuel usage fee, which would save them NT$1,200 to NT$1,800 per vehicle, it said.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has followed a suggestion from Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) to extend a subsidy on disease prevention materials for taxi drivers from May 31 until the end of the year.
“Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan has plateaued, and that taxi drivers must share their vehicle with random passengers daily, the ministry will increase the one-time subsidy for taxi drivers to NT$5,000 per vehicle to support their work in disinfecting the vehicles and containing the spread of the virus,” the ministry said, adding that the Directorate-General of Highways is to begin distributing the subsidy next month.
Taxi drivers were supposed to receive a one-time subsidy of NT$2,730 to cover the expenses for disease prevention materials from this month until December, but an additional NT$2,270 was offered in view of their need to disinfect their vehicles more frequently amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.
The funding for the subsidy would come from the ministry’s COVID-19 prevention budget, it said.
The ministry said it has been seeking funding and other measures to help affected travel agencies, taxi drivers, tour bus operators and car rental companies cope with the pandemic.
“We will help each industry prepare for recovery, so they can quickly resume normal operations after the pandemic eases,” it said.
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect
RELAPSE? A 15-year-old boy who appeared to have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school on May 30, fell unconscious and died of the disease, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 52,992 local COVID-19 infections and 151 deaths, including the first teenager to die of the disease. The local case count was lower than the previous days, but that could partly be attributed to fewer people seeing a doctor during the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division. There were 243 new moderate-to-severe cases, he added. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the seven-day average of new local cases showed that